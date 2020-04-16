Ciara announced in January that she was pregnant with her third child, a younger sibling to Sienna Princess Wilson and Future Zahir Wilburn.

Pregnancy during the coronavirus pandemic, however, is presenting new and unique challenges, often forcing expectant parents to go to appointments alone.

On Instagram, Ciara revealed that she FaceTimed husband Russell Wilson, who was outside in the car, during her latest ultrasound.

Ciara shared a clip on Instagram of the appointment; in the video, she wears a mask as she looks at the ultrasound image, holding up her phone so Wilson can speak to her doctors. "The life of a pregnant woman in Covid-19 Era is very interesting... Russ had to FaceTime me from the car for our Ultrasound," she wrote.

Ciara and Wilson recently donated a million meals to a Seattle food bank to combat food insecurity amid the coronavirus pandemic—and they haven't stopped there. They're currently auctioning off a double date (including a trip on a private jet) with all proceeds going to charities combating hunger: Feeding America, No Kid Hungry, World Central Kitchen, and Meals On Wheels. If you've got over $23,500 (that's the current bid) to spare for an excellent cause, please: let me know what you guys talked about?

