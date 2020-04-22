For his second birthday on April 23 (Thursday), Kensington Palace shared new and almost painfully adorable photos of Prince Louis, writing: "We are pleased to share images ahead of Prince Louis’s second birthday tomorrow, taken by The Duchess this April." The photos show the tiniest royal finger-painting and looking totally stoked to it (ugh, now I want to finger paint). Louis is much bigger than I remembered, and in other news, I am old!

Even better: Prince Louis is apparently supporting the NHS, the U.K.'s National Health Service, which is at the very front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, reports royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah. The rainbow colors are a sign of support for the NHS, says Nikkhah.

It looks like Kate Middleton took the photos of Louis on the same day that her kids recorded a sweet video showing the little royals applauding the NHS:

See? Louis is wearing the same shirt! So, basically, the Cambridges came up with a whole day of at-home activities to support the National Health Service, which feels like a very William and Kate thing to do in isolation, actually.

Also, this pose is a mood:

