My birthday is coming up in a couple weeks, and thanks to Gigi Hadid I now have a new request: a bagel birthday cake. In fact, Gigi's 25 birthday in quarantine is everything I want my 25th birthday in quarantine to be.

The model's good pal Leah McCarthy posted a behind-the-scenes look at Hadid's bday festivities at home with her mom, Yolanda, and her sister, Bella. The crown on Gigi's head? Excellent. The pure shock on her face upon seeing the bagel birthday cake? The definition of joy. Yolanda presenting the cake in a shirt with clouds on it? Bliss.

To top it off, in true Taurus fashion (we're all about the #aesthetic), the room was decorated with red, orange, and yellow flowers with matching balloons floating on the ceiling.

Clearly the cake is not actually an everything bagel—just designed like it—and I'm going to need the name of the baker, stat. If the perfect quarantine birthday exists, this would be it.

Happy 25th, Gigi! I hope your bagel birthday cake was everything and more.

