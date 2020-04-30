After TMZ tweeted photos of Kendall Jenner with basketball player Devin Booker, a Twitter user said that NBA players were "passing around" the supermodel.

If you're a woman who's spent more than five minutes on the internet, there's a very strong chance a nameless stranger has called you a slut. Should you find yourself on the receiving end of some online misogyny in the future, you might want to follow Kendall Jenner's lead: The supermodel shut down a sexist tweet with dazzling efficiency (and obtained half a million likes while she was at it).

For context: TMZ Sports tweeted photos of Jenner and NBA player Devin Booker on a road trip, and a Twitter user responded with a (now deleted) video of three men throwing and catching a little girl, captioning it, "Nba players passing around Kendall Jenner." Jenner has previously been romantically linked to NBA players including Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin, which makes sense, considering they are all very famous and attractive people who move in the same very famous and attractive circles.

Another Twitter user immediately called out the misogyny, replying, "Maybe she passing them around." And Jenner quoted that reply with a tweet that will forever stand in the hallowed halls of internet history: "they act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch."

they act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch https://t.co/DOCPKMdW6K — Kendall (@KendallJenner) April 29, 2020

At the time of writing, almost 600,000 people have liked Jenner's instantly iconic tweet, while sister Kylie Jenner was among those to respond, posting, "lmfao tweet of the year." Pretty hard to argue with that verdict!

lmfao tweet of the year https://t.co/618eopr6UJ — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) April 29, 2020

