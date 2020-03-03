Kendall Jenner Is Ready for Summer In an Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Bikini

Whether or not you're ready to embrace spring/summer weather (I'm definitely ready), Kendall Jenner will get you halfway there. The model, who is vacationing in an undisclosed location, shared an Instagram photo of herself lounging on a beach chair in the cutest printed bikini. Her two-piece set is from Sommer Swim and made her look so bronzed and toned that I, of course, immediately hit the like button. The photo was a quintessential summer bikinigram, and, yes, it did give me major FOMO; I'm currently writing this while staring out the office window at a gloomy New York City skyline.

In the 'gram, Kendall coyly hid her face underneath a straw hat (we found a similar one here) and was in the middle of picking up (putting down?) a watermelon slice. The model shared a couple of selfies in her swimsuit and captioned the post: "me and this bikini: a love story." Not surprisingly, the more I stared at Kendall's bikini, the more I want it for myself.

The bikini style is actually a halter neck, but Kendall cleverly transformed it into a bandeau design by tying the strings together. Meanwhile, the swimsuit bottoms rode high on her hips for a very cheeky look.

There's nothing like a sexy warm-weather selfie to welcome spring. And to prepare for that moment, you can shop Kendall's exact bikini below.

