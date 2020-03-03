ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15
Today's Top Stories
1
Why Is 'Bachelor' Still Shaming People Over Sex?
image
2
It’s Almost Super Tuesday. Here’s How to Prepare
image
3
Blue Jean Baby: High-End Denim Worth the Hype
image
4
If You're Into Cyber Dystopia, Read 'Followers'
image
5
Is 2020 the Year of the Man Pearls?

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Kendall Jenner Is Ready for Summer In an Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Bikini

The top and bottom are $69 each.

image
By Marina Liao
amfAR Cannes Gala 2019 - Kendall Jenner Portraits
Gareth Cattermole/amfARGetty Images

Whether or not you're ready to embrace spring/summer weather (I'm definitely ready), Kendall Jenner will get you halfway there. The model, who is vacationing in an undisclosed location, shared an Instagram photo of herself lounging on a beach chair in the cutest printed bikini. Her two-piece set is from Sommer Swim and made her look so bronzed and toned that I, of course, immediately hit the like button. The photo was a quintessential summer bikinigram, and, yes, it did give me major FOMO; I'm currently writing this while staring out the office window at a gloomy New York City skyline.

In the 'gram, Kendall coyly hid her face underneath a straw hat (we found a similar one here) and was in the middle of picking up (putting down?) a watermelon slice. The model shared a couple of selfies in her swimsuit and captioned the post: "me and this bikini: a love story." Not surprisingly, the more I stared at Kendall's bikini, the more I want it for myself.

View this post on Instagram

me and this bikini: a love story

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

The bikini style is actually a halter neck, but Kendall cleverly transformed it into a bandeau design by tying the strings together. Meanwhile, the swimsuit bottoms rode high on her hips for a very cheeky look.

There's nothing like a sexy warm-weather selfie to welcome spring. And to prepare for that moment, you can shop Kendall's exact bikini below.

Xena Baroque Halter Bikini Top
Xena Baroque Halter Bikini Top
Sommer Swim sommerswim.com
$69.00
SHOP IT

Naomi Baroque Tie Side Bikini Bottoms
Naomi Baroque Tie Side Bikini Bottoms
Sommer Swim sommerswim.com
$69.00
SHOP IT

And if you still want more options, here are similar printed bikinis:

Paisley Print Triangle Tie-Side Bikini
Paisley Print Triangle Tie-Side Bikini
Etro matchesfashion.com
$290.00
SHOP IT
Freja Paisley Print Bikini
Freja Paisley Print Bikini
Zimmermann net-a-porter.com
$160.00
SHOP IT
Reversible Printed Triangle Bikini
Reversible Printed Triangle Bikini
Camilla net-a-porter.com
$165.00
SHOP IT
Palm Rise Triangle Bikini Top
Palm Rise Triangle Bikini Top
Billabong nordstrom.com
$49.95
SHOP IT

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Kendall Jenner Shares Naked Instagram Selfie
image
Hailey, Kendall, and Kylie All Love This $30 Top
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 : Day Eight The French-Girl Guide to Layering Jewelry
image Rothy's, Beloved for Its Shoes, Just Launched Bags
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
Need to See: Alexander McQueen's Fall 2020 Lineup
image
Stella McCartney Gave Out Baby Trees at Her Show
image
It's Finally Here: Chanel's Fall 2020 Collection
image Refresh Your Spring Wardrobe at The Outnet's Sale
image DVF x Girl Scouts Team Up to Launch Silk Scarves
image How to Watch Miu Miu's Fall 2020 Runway Show
image
It's Time to Shop for New Spring Jackets
image
Givenchy's Fall 2020 Collection Was Luxurious