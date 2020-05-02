Today's Top Stories
Mindy Kaling Wins the #MetGalaChallenge by Recreating Jared Leto's Iconic Decapitated Head Met Gala Look

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • In an entry for the viral #MetGalaChallenge this week, Mindy Kaling recreated Jared Leto's iconic decapitated head look from the 2019 Met Gala.
    • The social media challenge, launched by Vogue in April, encourages people to creative recreate iconic looks from the annual fashion event at home.
      • The Met Gala, which is usually held on the first Monday in May, was postponed this year due to the coronavirus.

        The #MetGalaChallenge is easily one of the best things that has come out of our collective quarantine. In case you need a refresher, the social media challenge encourages people around the globe to recreate their favorite iconic looks from Met Galas past. The Met Gala, which is usually held on the first Monday in May, was postponed this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

        Unlike most social media challenges, in which the rewards are limited to likes and bragging rights, the winners of the #MetGalaChallenge could appear in the pages of Vogue, which launched the competition with an Instagram video featuring Billy Porter on April 22.

        View this post on Instagram

        With this year’s annual #MetGala (normally held on the First Monday in May) postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are mourning what is typically one of the glitziest red carpet events of the year. The star-studded affair was supposed to be held on May 4 this year and in the past, it has produced some iconic red carpet looks. For those still craving the glamour and extravagance that usually comes with the night, however, we are teaming up with @theebillyporter on a new Instagram challenge that pays tribute to the night’s peacocking spirit: Meet the #MetGalaChallenge. The task is simple: recreate your favorite red carpet look from a past #MetGala at home. Which ensemble you replicate, and what you use to make it, is entirely up to you—think outside of the box! Tap the link in our bio for all details on the challenge. Edited by @artdlrco Clothing by @theblondsny @mercuranyc

        A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on



        "The time has come for the challenge to end all fashion challenges," Porter explains in the kickoff video. "Pick an iconic Met Gala look from years past and recreate it in your home."

        Mindy Kaling, a regular fixture at the actual Met Gala, heard the call and answered, big time. The actress recreated Jared Leto's instantly-iconic 2019 Met Gala look—which he memorably accessorized with a severed head made to look like his own:

        new york, new york may 06 jared leto attends the 2019 met gala celebrating camp notes on fashion at metropolitan museum of art on may 06, 2019 in new york city photo by jamie mccarthygetty images
        Jamie McCarthyGetty Images

        "Recreating one of my favorite Met Gala looks ever with the help of a tarp, some Christmas lights and packing tape. I think Alessandro Michele would approve," Kaling explained in the post's caption. "Your turn, post your look with#MetGalaChallenge by 5/3 and @voguemagazine will choose select looks to feature on social."

