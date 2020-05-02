In an entry for the viral #MetGalaChallenge this week, Mindy Kaling recreated Jared Leto's iconic decapitated head look from the 2019 Met Gala.

The social media challenge, launched by Vogue in April, encourages people to creative recreate iconic looks from the annual fashion event at home.

The #MetGalaChallenge is easily one of the best things that has come out of our collective quarantine. In case you need a refresher, the social media challenge encourages people around the globe to recreate their favorite iconic looks from Met Galas past. The Met Gala, which is usually held on the first Monday in May, was postponed this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike most social media challenges, in which the rewards are limited to likes and bragging rights, the winners of the #MetGalaChallenge could appear in the pages of Vogue, which launched the competition with an Instagram video featuring Billy Porter on April 22.

"The time has come for the challenge to end all fashion challenges," Porter explains in the kickoff video. "Pick an iconic Met Gala look from years past and recreate it in your home."

Mindy Kaling, a regular fixture at the actual Met Gala, heard the call and answered, big time. The actress recreated Jared Leto's instantly-iconic 2019 Met Gala look—which he memorably accessorized with a severed head made to look like his own:

"Recreating one of my favorite Met Gala looks ever with the help of a tarp, some Christmas lights and packing tape. I think Alessandro Michele would approve," Kaling explained in the post's caption. "Your turn, post your look with#MetGalaChallenge by 5/3 and @voguemagazine will choose select looks to feature on social."

