Slated for May 6 this year, the Met Gala is the Super Bowl of fashion—the one time of the year when all of your favorite celebrities dress up in the most beautiful, over-the-top outfits to support the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City.

Last year, celebrities like Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, J.Lo, and Ariana Grande came to the Met Ball dressed for the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme. Think: sequins, bejeweled dresses, and diamond crowns. In other words, the event never disappoints.

Here, everything you need to know about the 2019 Met Gala.

The Date

The Met Gala falls annually on the first Monday of May, so this year it will be held on May 6, 2019.

The Time

Red carpet coverage begins at 7 p.m. EST.

The Location

If it wasn't obvious, the event is held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The Theme

This year's theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," but it's not what you think. It's a reference to Susan Sontag's 1964 essay Notes on Camp, where she defines the word "camp" in many different ways.

“We are going through an extreme camp moment, and it felt very relevant to the cultural conversation to look at what is often dismissed as empty frivolity but can be actually a very sophisticated and powerful political tool, especially for marginalized cultures,” said the Costume Institute Curator Andrew Bolton, per The New York Times. “Whether it’s pop camp, queer camp, high camp or political camp—Trump is a very camp figure—I think it’s very timely.”

Previous themes include "Manus x Machina" (2016), "Punk: Chaos to Couture" (2013), and "China: Through the Looking Glass" (2015).

The Co-Hosts

Lady Gaga, Serena Williams, and Harry Styles will host the 2019 Met Gala. Yes, you read that correctly.

Lady Gaga at the 2016 Met Gala. Getty Images Taylor Hill

Can I Watch It on TV?

The Met Gala isn't televised, but there will be plenty of live streams to watch the celebrities walk up the notorious Met Gala stairs. After they walk the red carpet, the stars enjoy a private cocktail party, go through the exhibit, and have a sit-down dinner with special performances.

Make sure to come back to this article closer to the event to find out exactly what live streams to watch.

Can I See the Exhibit In Person?

Yes, starting May 9! The exhibit opens up to the public every year at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Admission is $12 for students, $25 for adults, and $17 for seniors. Learn more about the museum's past exhibitions here.

BUY TICKETS

