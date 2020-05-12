Today's Top Stories
By Rachel Epstein

Dakota Johnson is Marie Claire's summer 2020 cover star, and she knows exactly what she wants. In the issue, she discusses her upcoming film, The High Note, and why she carefully chooses every project she works on.

“For a long time, I’d do a movie and have no say,” she tells Marie Claire. “I could go into something, and it’ll be one thing, and then it comes out as a totally different thing. As an artist, you’re like, ‘What the fuck?’ I definitely want to have my craft, my artistry, and my ideas respected and tossed around. I want to be part of the process.” She continues, “I also have really specific taste.”

That specific taste is visible in Johnson's episode of Pop Quiz, where MC asks cover stars to answer questions about themselves. During the game, Johnson reveals the movies that make her cry, the best gift she's ever received (it has to do with her 30th birthday), the last book she's read, and the unexpected word that makes her cringe (hint: It's not moist).

Watch Johnson's full Pop Quiz video, above, then read her summer 2020 cover story here.

