Adele's Former Trainer Weighs In On the Negative Reaction to Her Health Journey

Earlier this week, singer Adele shared a rare photo of herself on Instagram in honor of her 32nd birthday.

Fans quickly noticed that the singer's body has undergone a transformation. While some complimented her new look, others had less positive reactions and worried that the singer is losing weight too quickly.

Pete Geracimo, Adele's former trainer, is speaking out about the negative comments. "It's disheartening to read negative commentary and fat-phobic accusations questioning the genuineness of her amazing weight loss," he wrote.

This week, Adele turned 32 and the singer celebrated her birthday by sharing a rare picture of herself on Instagram.

"Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time," she wrote in the posts. "I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels ♥️

2020 okay bye thanks x."

In the picture, Adele poses in a circular, floral frame while wearing a short, black dress with long sleeves. The photo also highlights the transformation Adele's body has undergone recently. While many fans were overwhelmingly supportive of the singer's new look, others were less positive and voiced concerns that she's losing weight too quickly.

In an Instagram post of his own, Pete Geracimo, Adele's former trainer, spoke out about the criticism the singer is facing, saying that, "it’s disheartening to read negative commentary and fat-phobic accusations questioning the genuineness of her amazing weight loss."

Geracimo went on to detail his own experiences working with Adele and to share insights about her health journey, writing:

"In my personal experience of working with her through many highs and lows, she always marched to the beat of her own drum on her own terms. She never undermined her God-given talent in any way. She let her incredible voice do the talking, or should I say singing! She never once pretended to be something that she wasn’t. What you saw was what you got. And we all LOVED it!



When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy. Especially post pregnancy and post surgery. When 25 dropped and the tour announced, we had to get ready for a 13 month gruelling schedule. In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices. As a result, she lost considerable weight and people took notice. Her body transformation was splashed across every media outlet. The attention it generated was mind-blowing.



Since she moved to LA, it’s been well documented that she underwent some tough personal changes. It’s only natural that with change comes a new sense of self and wanting to be your best possible version. She embraced better eating habits and committed to her fitness and “is sweating”! I could not be prouder or happier for her! This metamorphosis is not for album sales, publicity or to be a role model. She is doing it for herself and for Angelo.

My hope is that people appreciate the hard work that Adele has done to improve herself for the benefit to her and her family only. She did not lose the weight to make others feel bad about themselves. This personal transformation has nothing to do with me or you. It’s about Adele and how she wants to live her life. She has not changed from the Adele we grew up with and have loved. There is just a little less of her to go around."

