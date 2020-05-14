Today's Top Stories
1
Dakota Johnson Is in Control
2
How 'Center Stage' Danced Its Way Into Pop Culture
3
Designer Homes to Escape to in Your Dreams
4
Tyler Cameron Shares All His Skincare Secrets
5
The Outdoor Voices Sneakers I'll Never Take Off

Mary-Kate Olsen Asked For an Emergency Divorce from Olivier Sarkozy

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, ca december 5 mary kate olsen, olivier sarkozy attend the just one eye launch of the utilitarian backpack event at just one eye on december 5, 2014 in hollywood, california photo by amy graveswireimage
Amy GravesGetty Images
  • Mary-Kate Olsen and husband Olivier Sarkozy are divorcing, TMZ reports, and Olsen has asked for an emergency order to hurry proceedings.
  • Because of the coronavirus pandemic, courts in New York are only accepting divorce filings in emergency cases.
  • Olsen said Sarkozy is attempting to "force her out" of their New York apartment, giving her a tight deadline to remove her possessions, meaning a divorce petition is the only way she can stop him disposing of her things.

    Mary-Kate Olsen has requested an emergency court order to divorce her husband of four years, Olivier Sarkozy, TMZ reports. Olsen first signed a divorce petition on April 17, according to the site. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, New York courts are only accepting divorce filings in cases of emergency—hence Olsen's emergency order.

    According to TMZ, Sarkozy's attorneys emailed Olsen's attorneys, demanding she remove her belongings from their shared New York apartment by May 18. Olsen reportedly said that she's unable to meet that deadline due to New York's stay-at-home mandate and requested to extend the deadline to May 30, but received no response. She further alleged that Sarkozy is attempting to "force her out" by terminating their lease without her knowledge.

    new york, ny september 01 olivier sarkozy and mary kate olsen attend day 8 of the 2014 us open at usta billie jean king national tennis center on september 1, 2014 in new york city photo by uri schankergc images
    Uri SchankerGetty Images

    Olsen, according to documents acquired by TMZ, asked for the emergency court order to protect her possessions, as filing a divorce petition would result in an "automatic court order" blocking him from disposing of her belongings.

    In the divorce petition, Olsen—who married Sarkozy in a private ceremony in November 2015—also requested the enforcement of their prenuptial agreement. TMZ hasn't reported on exactly what that prenup entailed.

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    The Olsen Twins Settle Their Intern Lawsuit
    Look Back On The Olsens' New York Minute Style
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Chrissy Got Miles a Baby Bearded Dragon
    Meghan Markle Made Archie a Cute Birthday Cake
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    The Queen Goes Horseback Riding Every Day
    The Most Shocking Nude Movie Scenes
    Sophie Turner Glows on a Quarantine Walk With Joe
    Scottie Pippen's Estranged Wife Still Has His Back
    Michael Jordan's Divorce Was Super Expensive
    We Got a Sneak Peek Into the Middletons' Home
    Kylie Posted an Adorable Video of Stormi
    Watch Dakota Johnson Play a Game of Pop Quiz