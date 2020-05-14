Mary-Kate Olsen and husband Olivier Sarkozy are divorcing, TMZ reports, and Olsen has asked for an emergency order to hurry proceedings.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, courts in New York are only accepting divorce filings in emergency cases.

Olsen said Sarkozy is attempting to "force her out" of their New York apartment, giving her a tight deadline to remove her possessions, meaning a divorce petition is the only way she can stop him disposing of her things.

According to TMZ, Sarkozy's attorneys emailed Olsen's attorneys, demanding she remove her belongings from their shared New York apartment by May 18. Olsen reportedly said that she's unable to meet that deadline due to New York's stay-at-home mandate and requested to extend the deadline to May 30, but received no response. She further alleged that Sarkozy is attempting to "force her out" by terminating their lease without her knowledge.



Olsen, according to documents acquired by TMZ, asked for the emergency court order to protect her possessions, as filing a divorce petition would result in an "automatic court order" blocking him from disposing of her belongings.

In the divorce petition, Olsen—who married Sarkozy in a private ceremony in November 2015—also requested the enforcement of their prenuptial agreement. TMZ hasn't reported on exactly what that prenup entailed.

