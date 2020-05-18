Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly started paying back the cost of renovations at Frogmore Cottage, their U.K. home, as they pledged to do after stepping down as senior royals.

The cottage was renovated for the Sussexes at a cost of about $2.9 million, paid for by the taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant.

Meghan and Harry will pay about $22,000 a month, the Times reports.

Meghan and Harry are paying "enhanced rent," according to the Times, meaning that £18,000 incorporates both rent for Frogmore Cottage—which was initially a rent-free wedding gift from the Queen—and an added sum to contribute towards the renovations bill. It's not clear exactly how much the couple are paying for rent, and how much they're directing towards repayment.

In their January announcement, the Sussexes stated their intention to "step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent." A subsequent statement from Buckingham Palace read, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their U.K. family home."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

