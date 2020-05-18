Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Started Frogmore Cottage Repayments at $22,000 a Month

By Emily Dixon
london, england march 09 prince harry, duke of sussex and meghan, duchess of sussex attend the commonwealth day service 2020 at westminster abbey on march 09, 2020 in london, england photo by karwai tangwireimage
Karwai TangGetty Images

    When they announced their decision to step down as senior members of the Royal Family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pledged to become financially independent, and pay back the £2.4 million (about $2.9 million) spent by the taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant on renovating their U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage. And the couple have stayed true to their word: As the Times of London reports, the Sussexes have started paying £18,000 a month (about $22,000) for Frogmore.

    Meghan and Harry are paying "enhanced rent," according to the Times, meaning that £18,000 incorporates both rent for Frogmore Cottage—which was initially a rent-free wedding gift from the Queen—and an added sum to contribute towards the renovations bill. It's not clear exactly how much the couple are paying for rent, and how much they're directing towards repayment.

    “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

    In their January announcement, the Sussexes stated their intention to "step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent." A subsequent statement from Buckingham Palace read, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their U.K. family home."

