- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly started paying back the cost of renovations at Frogmore Cottage, their U.K. home, as they pledged to do after stepping down as senior royals.
- The cottage was renovated for the Sussexes at a cost of about $2.9 million, paid for by the taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant.
- Meghan and Harry will pay about $22,000 a month, the Times reports.
When they announced their decision to step down as senior members of the Royal Family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pledged to become financially independent, and pay back the £2.4 million (about $2.9 million) spent by the taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant on renovating their U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage. And the couple have stayed true to their word: As the Times of London reports, the Sussexes have started paying £18,000 a month (about $22,000) for Frogmore.
Meghan and Harry are paying "enhanced rent," according to the Times, meaning that £18,000 incorporates both rent for Frogmore Cottage—which was initially a rent-free wedding gift from the Queen—and an added sum to contribute towards the renovations bill. It's not clear exactly how much the couple are paying for rent, and how much they're directing towards repayment.
In their January announcement, the Sussexes stated their intention to "step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent." A subsequent statement from Buckingham Palace read, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their U.K. family home."
