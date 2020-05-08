Today's Top Stories
Jennifer Garner Wrote Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an Open Letter on Instagram

By Kayleigh Roberts
      • Jennifer Garner, who also supports the charity, took to Instagram to share an open letter to Harry and Meghan, thanking them for their support.

        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie Harrison, turned one this week and, in true royal fashion, the Sussexes celebrated in a truly charitable way.

        In a video shared by Save the Children UK on Instagram, Meghan read Duck! Rabbit! to Archie for his birthday. According to Save the Children's website, the charity, "works to create lasting, positive change in the lives of children in more than 120 countries worldwide, including the United States."

        Jennifer Garner, who also supports the organization, took to Instagram on Thursday to publicly thank the Sussexes for teaming up with Save the Children for Archie's birthday. Read Jen's open letter to the royals below:

        Dear Meghan and Harry,

        Thank you for sharing your gorgeous son with the world and allowing us to join you in celebrating his first birthday.

        We are humbled and grateful that you chose @savewithstories to mark this special day and in so doing—have raised the visibility of @savethechildren’s work in the US and UK and have helped feed and educate children in desperate need of both.

        More than anything—watching you lovingly talk through the pictures while your clever Archie turns the pages—lifts all of us up and reminds us that what may seem like a duck just might turn out to be a rabbit. Thank you for this joyful and meaningful shift in perspective.
        Best,
        Jen

