Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Expertly Crashed a Virtual Staff Meeting

Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised employees at Crisis Text Line when they crashed a virtual staff meeting.

Ricky Neal, one of the company's Atlanta-based employees, shared a picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's surprise appearance on the chat on social media.

Harry and Meghan made their surprise appearance to discuss the importance of mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are out there, casually sliding into people's Zoom meetings and we're so here for it.

On Wednesday, during a virtual staff meeting for Crisis Text Line, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex popped online for a surprise appearance to talk about the importance of mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ricky Neal, one of Crisis Text Line's Atlanta-based employees, shared a picture from the royally-crashed meeting on social media, writing, "It's not everyday that Meghan and Harry jump into your staff meeting & champion the work you do! Blessed to still be working during these crazy times!"

Later, Neal followed up with a (now-private) tweet, saying, "Still shocked that Meghan and Harry took over our staff meeting yesterday!"

Even though Neal's socials are now private, the picture of Harry and Meghan crashing his Zoom meeting is going to live forever on the internet, obviously—as it should.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"Meghan and Harry made a surprise appearance for a @crisistextline staff meeting yesterday!," Instagram account @hrhofsussex explained in a post. "@ricky.nealx shared this photo on twitter saying “... still shocked that Meghan and Harry took over our staff meeting yesterday!” This is the first time we have seen the couple together via Zoom since quarantine began! 💻

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io