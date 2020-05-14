Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle Made Archie a Smash Cake for His First Birthday

By Emily Dixon
cape town, south africa september 25 prince harry, duke of sussex, meghan, duchess of sussex and their baby son archie mountbatten windsor meet archbishop desmond tutu and his daughter thandeka tutu gxashe at the desmond leah tutu legacy foundation during their royal tour of south africa on september 25, 2019 in cape town, south africa photo by toby melvillepoolsamir husseinwireimage
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images

    Archie Harrison's first birthday video was exceptionally cute, so it's little surprise that his birthday celebrations were pretty adorable too. One standout feature? A smash cake, made by Meghan Markle herself. For those who don't have babies, or babies in their family or friendship circle, or who haven't inadvertently lost several hours to reading mommy forums despite having absolutely no desire to procreate within the next decade (cough): A smash cake is a personal birthday cake made for a baby to enjoy how they please, which typically involves mashing it up with their tiny baby hands.

    "Meghan made the cake—strawberries and cream," an insider told People. "And Harry helped with decorations and blew up balloons." Cute!

    This content is imported from Instagram.
    

    "Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection. . Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio. . Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5. . Together, we can help families get through this. . You can only donate via text from a UK mobile. You’ll be billed £5 plus standard rate text message. We receive 100% of your donation. By texting STORIES you agree to calls about fundraising appeals, campaigns, events and other ways to support. Include NO PHONE to opt out of calls. Queries? 02070126400. Read our Privacy Policy savethechildren.org.uk/privacy The Save the Children Fund is a charity registered in England and Wales (213890) and Scotland (SC039570) . #SaveWithStoriesUK #SaveWithStories #GrowingThroughThis

    

    Meghan, Harry, and Archie spoke to family and friends via the magic of Zoom, the insider said, adding that the big day was "really simple but incredibly joyous." Archie also spent a lot of time with his "best friends"—the family's two dogs, beagle Guy and a black Labrador whose name remains a mystery. "They make him laugh and are gentle with him," the source said.

    One more thing: Happily, Meghan got to celebrate Mother's Day four days later with both her son and her mom, with Doria Ragland joining the celebrations from a safe distance, in accordance with L.A.'s social distancing rules. I'll say it again: cute!

