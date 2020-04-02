March 31 was Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's last day as senior members of the British royal family.

News broke in February that the couple would close their U.K. office at Buckingham Palace, where they previously employed 15 people.

Their former official email now sends an automated reply, reading, "The office for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has now closed."

Meghan and Harry closed their Buckingham Palace office, where they employed 15 staff, back in February, after announcing that they would step down as senior royals the previous month. CNN reported that "efforts [were] being made to redeploy people within the royal household," though there would be "some redundancies."

Meghan and Harry closed their Buckingham Palace office, where they employed 15 staff, back in February, after announcing that they would step down as senior royals the previous month. CNN reported that "efforts [were] being made to redeploy people within the royal household," though there would be "some redundancies."

One such redeployment? The Sussexes' former head of communications, Sara Latham, who was hired by none other than Queen Elizabeth II. Before joining Meghan and Harry's team, Latham was a senior advisor during Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, advised Barack Obama after he was elected in 2008, and worked for Bill Clinton in the '90s. Quite a resume!

According to an anonymous royal insider, Latham "has great vision and has been through a baptism of fire at the palace as a result of Megxit and come out the other side." The source told the Daily Mail, "She'll be a breath of fresh air."

