The Royal Family Didn't Wish Harry and Meghan a Happy Anniversary

It's hard to believe that it's been two years since the world excitedly woke up—no matter what timezone they were in—to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say "I do" at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. While the world reminisced on the magical day today, there is, however, some key people who didn't publicly acknowledge Harry and Meg's second wedding anniversary: the royal family.

Typically, the royals celebrate each other's milestones on social media. For example, Kensington Palace, a.k.a. the household of Will and Kate, recently wished baby Archie a happy first birthday. However, KP didn't publicly acknowledge Harry and Meghan's second anniversary as royal fans might have been expecting.

To be fair, there's a perfectly good reason for this—and it has nothing to do with the fact that Harry and Meghan are no longer working members of the royal family. Even on Harry and Meg's first anniversary, Kensington Palace didn't publicly wish the Sussexes a happy anniversary. Instead, they posted some pretty precious pictures of the Cambridge children.

What is unclear, however, is why the Queen didn't publicly acknowledge Harry and Meghan's second anniversary this year. Unlike the Cambridge's, QE2's official royal account wished Harry and Meghan a happy anniversary last year. The account captioned the photo, "Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Sussex a very happy wedding anniversary. Today marks one year since Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle."

Whether or not that has to do with Harry and Meghan's royal exit? You decide. Happy second anniversary, Harry and Meg!

