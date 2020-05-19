Today's Top Stories
The Royal Family Didn't Wish Harry and Meghan a Happy Anniversary

By Rachel Epstein

It's hard to believe that it's been two years since the world excitedly woke up—no matter what timezone they were in—to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say "I do" at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. While the world reminisced on the magical day today, there is, however, some key people who didn't publicly acknowledge Harry and Meg's second wedding anniversary: the royal family.

Typically, the royals celebrate each other's milestones on social media. For example, Kensington Palace, a.k.a. the household of Will and Kate, recently wished baby Archie a happy first birthday. However, KP didn't publicly acknowledge Harry and Meghan's second anniversary as royal fans might have been expecting.

To be fair, there's a perfectly good reason for this—and it has nothing to do with the fact that Harry and Meghan are no longer working members of the royal family. Even on Harry and Meg's first anniversary, Kensington Palace didn't publicly wish the Sussexes a happy anniversary. Instead, they posted some pretty precious pictures of the Cambridge children.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
View this post on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on

What is unclear, however, is why the Queen didn't publicly acknowledge Harry and Meghan's second anniversary this year. Unlike the Cambridge's, QE2's official royal account wished Harry and Meghan a happy anniversary last year. The account captioned the photo, "Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Sussex a very happy wedding anniversary. Today marks one year since Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Whether or not that has to do with Harry and Meghan's royal exit? You decide. Happy second anniversary, Harry and Meg!

