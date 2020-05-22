Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton Rewore One of Her Favorite Dresses to Play Bingo With Nursing Home Residents

By Emily Dixon
loughborough, united kingdom february 11 embargoed for publication in uk newspapers until 24 hours after create date and time catherine, duchess of cambridge visits the defence medical rehabilitation centre stanford hall on february 11, 2020 in loughborough, united kingdom the new defence medical rehabilitation centre, known as dmrc stanford hall, is operated by the ministry of defence mod and began admitting patients in october 2018 photo by max mumbyindigogetty images
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
  • Kate Middleton and Prince William surprised residents and staff at a nursing home this week, participating in a game of bingo over Zoom.
  • Kate rewore one of her favorite dresses for the occasion: the L.K. Bennett Madison dress in pink.
  • The Duchess of Cambridge has worn the dress on at last two previous public occasions.

    Kate Middleton and Prince William have been extra busy on Zoom throughout the coronavirus pandemic, transferring many of their royal engagements online. The latest example: The Cambridges surprised residents and staff at a nursing home in Cardiff, Wales, popping up on camera to take part in a game of bingo.

    Kate and William played the role of bingo callers for a game at the Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff, and personally congratulated the winner, a resident named Joan. Both got into the spirit of the game, reading out nicknames for each number ("One and seven, dancing queen," for instance). "How did we do at bingo—did we do OK?" William asked victor Joan, and received this expertly cutting response: "Yes, very good. It wasn't as good as it should have been." Joan!

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    In a longer clip shared on the Royal Family's YouTube page, William spoke to staff at the nursing home, asking them how they were protecting their mental wellbeing whilst working throughout the pandemic. "The morale in the home is lovely," one carer replied, to which William replied, "I've never known Welsh people not to know how to have fun."

    This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Kate rewore an old favorite dress for the occasion: the L.K. Bennett Madison dress, as spotted by royal style trackers Kate's Closet. She completed the look with some old favorite gold fern earrings, too, from London brand Catherine Zoraida.

    Kate's worn her L.K. Bennett number at least twice before—to a polo match in July 2019, and to judge the BBC's Blue Peter Royal Garden competition (plus, she's got it in purple too.) See her wearing the dress in the last photo in the Instagram post below:

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    The Duchess of Cambridge joined @CBBC’s #BluePeter to unveil the winner of their Royal Garden Competition at @RHSWisley – congratulations Jessica 👏 on your winning design! Jessica’s beautiful winning sculpture 🦋 is made of wood and recycled metal, and wowed the judges with its stunning butterfly wings, covered in clematis flowers 🌸 swipe to watch The Duchess and Jessica seeing the winning design for the first time. Congratulations also to the runners-up, Lucy and Megan, who designed beautiful tin can herbs 🌿 and den building ⛺ activity cards. The Duchess, Ben from @The_RHS and George Hassall joined the judging panel to pick out the winning entry for the competition, which The Duchess launched back in June this year 🍂

    A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on

    Alas, since the dress is a few years old, it's no longer available to buy. In happier news, there's plenty of similar styles still available from L.K. Bennett, one of Kate's favorite brands. Shop some lookalikes below:

    L.K. Bennett
    Gainsbury Red Multi Dress
    L.K. Bennett
    SHOP NOW
    L.K. Bennett
    Avery Block Print Pleated Midi Dress
    L.K. Bennett
    SHOP NOW

    These two are on sale, both at under $350:

    L.K. Bennett
    Eve Rose Garden Print Lurex Silk Dress
    L.K. Bennett
    SHOP NOW

    L.K. Bennett
    Kaia Orange Silk Dress
    L.K. Bennett
    SHOP NOW

