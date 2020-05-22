Kate Middleton and Prince William surprised residents and staff at a nursing home this week, participating in a game of bingo over Zoom.

Kate rewore one of her favorite dresses for the occasion: the L.K. Bennett Madison dress in pink.

The Duchess of Cambridge has worn the dress on at last two previous public occasions.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been extra busy on Zoom throughout the coronavirus pandemic, transferring many of their royal engagements online. The latest example: The Cambridges surprised residents and staff at a nursing home in Cardiff, Wales, popping up on camera to take part in a game of bingo.

Kate and William played the role of bingo callers for a game at the Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff, and personally congratulated the winner, a resident named Joan. Both got into the spirit of the game, reading out nicknames for each number ("One and seven, dancing queen," for instance). "How did we do at bingo—did we do OK?" William asked victor Joan, and received this expertly cutting response: "Yes, very good. It wasn't as good as it should have been." Joan!

In a longer clip shared on the Royal Family's YouTube page, William spoke to staff at the nursing home, asking them how they were protecting their mental wellbeing whilst working throughout the pandemic. "The morale in the home is lovely," one carer replied, to which William replied, "I've never known Welsh people not to know how to have fun."

Kate rewore an old favorite dress for the occasion: the L.K. Bennett Madison dress, as spotted by royal style trackers Kate's Closet. She completed the look with some old favorite gold fern earrings, too, from London brand Catherine Zoraida.

Kate's worn her L.K. Bennett number at least twice before—to a polo match in July 2019, and to judge the BBC's Blue Peter Royal Garden competition (plus, she's got it in purple too.) See her wearing the dress in the last photo in the Instagram post below:

Alas, since the dress is a few years old, it's no longer available to buy. In happier news, there's plenty of similar styles still available from L.K. Bennett, one of Kate's favorite brands. Shop some lookalikes below:

These two are on sale, both at under $350:

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

