Kate Middleton Wore Her Favorite Affordable Sneakers in a New Instagram Post

By Emily Dixon
galway, ireland march 05 catherine, duchess of cambridge attends a galway 2020 european capital of culture showcase on march 05, 2020 in galway, ireland photo by julien behalpoolsamir husseinwireimage
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images

    What's a Duke and Duchess to do when the royal event of the year, the Chelsea bloody Flower Show, is canceled due to a global pandemic? Well, in the case of Kate Middleton and Prince William, they share wistful throwback photos on Instagram (and help to launch a digital Chelsea Flower Show, which you can enjoy here if you're in need of some virtual horticultural soothing).

    The Cambridges shared a photo from Kate's 2019 Back to Nature garden, a project designed to "highlight the physical and mental health benefits of the natural world and inspire children, families, and communities to enjoy the great outdoors." In the photo, she's dressed casually for a spot of gardening, in a grey linen shirt, skinny blue jeans, and a variant of her favorite sneaker style: the Superga 2750 Cotu Classics, in a khaki colorway with brown rubber soles.

    Kate's sneakers are often among the more attainable items in her wardrobe. The exact style she wears in the Instagram post is the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic in the "Sherwood Gum" colorway, which you can order from the U.K. Superga site here.

    And if khaki's not quite your thing, you can snag the same style in a huge range of different colors—many of which Kate also owns and repeatedly wears. Try white, another Middleton favorite:

    Or dove grey:

    Or navy (or black, at the same link):

    Alternatively, if you’d like to mirror Kate’s style with a slightly more adventurous spin, try tie-dye denim!

    Or leopard print!

    Or tie-dye pastels!

