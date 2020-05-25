Today's Top Stories
1
The Making of Dawson's Creek's Most Iconic Couple
2
The Very Best "Me vs. 2020" Memes
3
Can We Beat the Next Supervirus?
4
The Future of Celebrity Styling Post-Pandemic
5
What's Cookin' With Sarah Flint

The Queen Reportedly Found One Thing About Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress "Questionable"

By Kayleigh Roberts
topshot us fiancee of britains prince harry, meghan markle arrives at the high altar for their wedding ceremony in st georges chapel, windsor castle, in windsor, on may 19, 2018 photo by jonathan brady pool afp photo credit should read jonathan bradyafp via getty images
JONATHAN BRADYGetty Images
  • On May 19, 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in a lavish, televised royal wedding.
    • For the big day, Meghan wore a simple and elegant gown designed by Clare Waight Keller, the artistic director of French fashion house Givenchy. The pure white dress featured an open bateau neckline and three-quarter length sleeves.
      • The Queen reportedly took issue with one thing about Meghan's gown—the color. The monarch "is said to have expressed surprise that Meghan, a divorcee, wore quite such a white dress for her wedding," a royal source explained to Mail on Sunday.

        When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in May 2018, pretty much the entire world tuned in to watch their royal wedding. As excited as royal fans were about the whole affair, the most highly-anticipated moment of the whole event was probably the big reveal of Meghan's wedding gown.

        The always-stylish, always-classic Duchess of Sussex opted for a timeless, elegant, pure white gown designed by Clare Waight Keller, the artistic director of French fashion house Givenchy. The dress featured an open bateau neckline and three-quarter length sleeves and Meghan looked absolutely stunning in it. Here's a reminder, if you need a refresher:

        windsor, united kingdom may 19 prince harry, duke of sussex and the duchess of sussex depart after their wedding ceremony at st george's chapel at windsor castle on may 19, 2018 in windsor, england photo by jane barlow wpa poolgetty images
        WPA PoolGetty Images

        Perfection, right? Well, not everyone thought so, including, apparently, the Queen herself. Apparently, the monarch took issue with the color of the gown.

        "The Queen is said to have expressed surprise that Meghan, a divorcee, wore quite such a white dress for her wedding," a royal source told the Mail on Sunday.

        Well, you can't please everyone, right?

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        Aww, The Queen Noted Archie Has Harry's Red Hair
        Meghan Believed There Was a Conspiracy Against Her
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Why Kate Recycled a Look for Meghan's Wedding
        Meghan Believed There Was a Conspiracy Against Her
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Try a Royal-Approved Scone Recipe
        Harry & Meghan Cost British Taxpayers $53 Million
        Kate & William "Eager" to Keep Their Kids at Home
        Prince William Opens Up About Becoming a Father
        Prince Harry Is "Angered" by the Term 'Megxit'
        Meghan's Royal Diary Could Be Worth Millions
        Why TV Fame Didn't Prepare Meghan for Royal Life
        Meghan Markle's Birthday Surprise for Prince Harry