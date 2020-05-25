The Queen Reportedly Found One Thing About Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress "Questionable"

On May 19, 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in a lavish, televised royal wedding.

For the big day, Meghan wore a simple and elegant gown designed by Clare Waight Keller, the artistic director of French fashion house Givenchy. The pure white dress featured an open bateau neckline and three-quarter length sleeves.

The Queen reportedly took issue with one thing about Meghan's gown—the color. The monarch "is said to have expressed surprise that Meghan, a divorcee, wore quite such a white dress for her wedding," a royal source explained to Mail on Sunday.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in May 2018, pretty much the entire world tuned in to watch their royal wedding. As excited as royal fans were about the whole affair, the most highly-anticipated moment of the whole event was probably the big reveal of Meghan's wedding gown.

The always-stylish, always-classic Duchess of Sussex opted for a timeless, elegant, pure white gown designed by Clare Waight Keller, the artistic director of French fashion house Givenchy. The dress featured an open bateau neckline and three-quarter length sleeves and Meghan looked absolutely stunning in it. Here's a reminder, if you need a refresher:

WPA Pool Getty Images

Perfection, right? Well, not everyone thought so, including, apparently, the Queen herself. Apparently, the monarch took issue with the color of the gown.

"The Queen is said to have expressed surprise that Meghan, a divorcee, wore quite such a white dress for her wedding," a royal source told the Mail on Sunday.

Well, you can't please everyone, right?

