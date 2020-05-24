Meghan Markle Has Apparently Been Seeing Her Mom Since Her Move to LA After All

According to a royal insider, Meghan Markle has made time to secretly see her mom, Doria Ragland, since moving to Los Angeles earlier this spring.

Earlier reports suggested that Meghan and Doria had not yet been able to connect in person because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The insider says Meghan has recently realized that life in the United States will pose many of the same media issues she and Prince Harry left the UK to avoid.

Meghan Markle has been sneakily squeezing in some mother/daughter time since moving back to her hometown of Los Angeles, apparently.

While earlier reports said Meghan and her mom, Doria Ragland, hadn't been able to hang out since the Sussex family relocated to California this spring, a source close to the Duchess of Sussex is now saying the opposite.

"Meghan has been seeing her mom while in L.A.," a royal source told Us Weekly earlier this week.

This flies in the face of earlier speculation that social distancing rules related to the coronavirus pandemic had kept the mother and daughter physically apart.

The Sussex family is currently staying in an $18-million mansion owned by Tyler Perry and are reportedly planning to move Doria in with them full-time when they find their own place in LA. It will definitely be good for Meghan (and Prince Harry and baby Archie) to have Doria around full-time. She's always been a rock for the royal couple and Meghan is reportedly realizing just how much she'll need that since her move back to the United States.

"Meghan is realizing living in America presents the same challenges and restrictions with the media too,” the royal insider explained. "The response to the Archie video was a learning lesson for her, that what happened in London with the press can happen here too."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.