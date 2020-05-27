Today's Top Stories
Ciara Shared a Stunning Pregnancy Selfie on Instagram

    Ciara, you're no doubt already aware, is a literal angel, looking literally angelic in every single photo she appears in. On Tuesday, she shared an acutely gorgeous pregnancy photoshoot on Instagram—taken by herself, with the gift that is self-timer. In the snaps, she poses in a simple black co-ord, and debuts a cool blonde hair color with dark roots, after sporting a warmer honey blonde in previous photos. Behold:

    Selfie Timer Shoot Kinda Day 🥰

    Pregnancy during the coronavirus pandemic is proving a uniquely challenging experience for many, and Ciara offered some insight into the new normal when she shared a video from her ultrasound last month. In the clip, she FaceTimes Russell Wilson so he can speak to her doctors while he waits outside in the car, unable to join her inside the hospital. "The life of a pregnant woman in Covid-19 Era is very interesting," she captioned the video.

    Ciara subsequently spoke about the experience with Entertainment Tonight, calling the distanced ultrasound a "really significant moment" that "really marked the time of where I am in my life as a pregnant woman"—and triggered other anxieties about whether Wilson would be able to join her for the birth. "You start hearing these stories about moms not being able to give birth with their partner. They stopped that immediately to my understanding, but the amount of people that come to the hospital during the birth has been limited," she said.

    "Russ is going to be not only dad but the videographer and the photographer. He is going to be everything online," Ciara continued. "But, you know, we are figuring it all out and I'm just really big on trying to find positivity in the mix of a moment that could be negative or feel heavy. I am always trying to find a way to get to that, so I have not been worried as much as I probably could have."

