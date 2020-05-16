Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, crashed a virtual staff meeting for employees of Crisis Text Line.

A photo that one of the company's employees shared on social media went viral and offered the world a glimpse into Harry and Meghan's home decor in their current California home.

Harry and Meghan's home appears to be decorated in warm colors, with art work and decorative lamps.

This week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised a group of employees during their virtual staff meeting. But, as surprising (and, obviously, exciting) as seeing the actual Duke and Duchess of Sussex just casually pop up during your Zoom meeting might be, the real highlight for the rest of us was what was going on behind Harry and Meghan in the video chat.

Ricky Neal, an Atlanta-based employee of Crisis Text Line, the company whose meeting Harry and Meghan decided to crash, shared a photo of the royals on the video call that promptly went viral. A close look at the picture of Harry and Meghan on the video chat screen offers a glimpse into the couple's California home decor. The room is painted in rich, bold, warm colors and appears to be decorated with a large painting and at least two tall, black lamps. Wood panelling on the walls just adds to the homey feel.

This is not, by most accounts, Harry and Meghan's forever home in Los Angeles. The Sussex family is reportedly staying in a £15million mansion owned by Tyler Perry. According to Hello magazine, the house is located in the Beverly Ridge Estate of California, and Harry and Meghan have reportedly installed new privacy screens to increase security on the property.

