Today's Top Stories
1
How to Help in the Wake of George Floyd's Murder
2
Phoebe Robinson Is Doing the Most
3
How Activist Mandana Dayani Gets It All Done
4
Singletons Are Trapped in a Jane Austen Novel
5
A Step-by-Step Guide to Tie-Dying At Home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Adjustments in LA Will Mostly Be Positive, According to a Royal Expert

By Kayleigh Roberts
belfast, northern ireland march 23 prince harry and meghan markle depart from catalyst inc, northern ireland’s next generation science park on march 23, 2018 in belfast, nothern ireland photo by chris jackson poolgetty images
Chris JacksonGetty Images
    • According to Ladies of London alum Marissa Hermer, who also moved from London to Los Angeles, most of the changes will be positive.
      • Hermer offered some advice for Harry and Meghan as they settle into life in California.

        After moving across the Atlantic from England to the United States, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle clearly have some big adjustments ahead of them. But, according to one royal expert who has been through the same move herself, those adjustments are almost all positive.

        Speaking to Us Weekly, Ladies of London’s Marissa Hermer shared her own experiences moving from London to Los Angeles—and her predictions for how the move will affect Harry and Meghan's lives.

        "Most of the adjustments are only positive. Blue skies, sunshine, space. All of those wonderful things, wonderful places," Hermer explained. "London is the most magical city in the world, but the L.A. lifestyle I think is worth moving for. It’s what [my family] moved for."

        Of course, not everything about the move will always be easy. Hermer acknowledged the obvious—that "the feeling of being far from home is hard," but insisted that there are plenty of "different ways that you can manage" those feelings.

        The key, according to Hermer, will be for Harry and Meghan to establish a new family-like community of friends in their new home.

        "Equally, you can build a family with your friends wherever you go. For anyone who moves internationally away from their family," she said. "I think it’s just setting up your little community wherever you go, which is something that [my family and I have] done here. My family’s down in Orange County, so that’s helpful."

        Solid advice.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        Oh Yikes, Kate and Wills Are Suing Tatler Magazine
        Cressida Bonas Was Scared of Marrying Prince Harry
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Prince George's Sweet Faux Pas at a Soccer Game
        Prince Harry Used to Have a Secret Facebook
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Diana Had a Secret for Taking Great Royal Photos
        Oh Yikes, Kate and Wills Are Suing Tatler Magazine
        Why Charles Is Happy About All the Royal Scandals
        Cressida Bonas Was Scared of Marrying Prince Harry
        Prince Charles Hints at a Gift for Prince George
        The Queen Won't Let Her Family Play This Game
        $42 Meghan Markle-Inspired Earrings Are Available
        Meghan and Harry Are Having Safety Issues In L.A.