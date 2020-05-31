Following their big move to the United States, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are bound to go through a period of adjustment.

According to Ladies of London alum Marissa Hermer, who also moved from London to Los Angeles, most of the changes will be positive.

Hermer offered some advice for Harry and Meghan as they settle into life in California.

After moving across the Atlantic from England to the United States, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle clearly have some big adjustments ahead of them. But, according to one royal expert who has been through the same move herself, those adjustments are almost all positive.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Ladies of London’s Marissa Hermer shared her own experiences moving from London to Los Angeles—and her predictions for how the move will affect Harry and Meghan's lives.

"Most of the adjustments are only positive. Blue skies, sunshine, space. All of those wonderful things, wonderful places," Hermer explained. "London is the most magical city in the world, but the L.A. lifestyle I think is worth moving for. It’s what [my family] moved for."

Of course, not everything about the move will always be easy. Hermer acknowledged the obvious—that "the feeling of being far from home is hard," but insisted that there are plenty of "different ways that you can manage" those feelings.

The key, according to Hermer, will be for Harry and Meghan to establish a new family-like community of friends in their new home.

"Equally, you can build a family with your friends wherever you go. For anyone who moves internationally away from their family," she said. "I think it’s just setting up your little community wherever you go, which is something that [my family and I have] done here. My family’s down in Orange County, so that’s helpful."

Solid advice.

