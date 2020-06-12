The Queen took part in her first public video call, shared on Twitter on Thursday, to speak to carers across the U.K.

The monarch was joined by her daughter, Princess Anne, on the call, and spoke to four caregivers supported by the Carers Trust.

Gareth Howells, chief executive of the Carers Trust, said the Queen was "perfectly comfortable with the camera in front of her."

Three months into lockdown, there's a strong chance you are thoroughly sick of a certain video-calling application named Zoom. But Queen Elizabeth II does not feel the same!

The Queen and her daughter, Princess Anne, spoke to people supported by British charity Carers Trust, of which Anne is president. The royals discussed the challenges faced by those who care for friends, family, and neighbors, as well as the support available to them, hearing from caregivers Alex, Amna, Nadia, and Mary.

"Interesting listening to all your tales and stories," the Queen said. "I'm very impressed by what you have achieved already. I'm very glad to have been able to join you today."

To mark #CarersWeek2020, The Queen and The Princess Royal spoke to a group of carers who are supported by The @CarersTrust to find out more about the challenges they face. pic.twitter.com/ieMyPWlNeV — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 11, 2020

Nadia Taylor, who cares for her parents, husband, and daughter, told the Press Association, "The Queen asked questions about how we all coped and called us extraordinary, which was very lovely."

Carers Trust chief executive Gareth Howells, meanwhile, told People that the Queen had no trouble adapting to Zoom. "She was engaging. The Princess Royal has done a few and was more comfortable but the Queen was perfectly comfortable with the camera in front of her," Howells said. "A couple more times and she’ll be a dab hand at it!"

