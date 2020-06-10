Today's Top Stories
The Royal Family Shared a Rare Throwback Photo of the Queen, Prince Philip, and Prince Charles

By Emily Dixon
braemar, scotland september 02 prince philip, duke of edinburgh, queen elizabeth ii, prince charles, prince of wales attend the 2017 braemar highland gathering at the princess royal and duke of fife memorial park on september 2, 2017 in braemar, scotland photo by samir husseinsamir husseinwireimage
Samir HusseinGetty Images

    To celebrate Prince Philip's 99th birthday on Wednesday, the royal family shared a series of throwback photos on Instagram, featuring the Duke of Edinburgh throughout his life. In the first photo, a young Prince Philip and the Queen pose, smiling, with a baby Prince Charles, their oldest child; while the photo is undated, according to Getty, it was likely taken around 1949, since Charles was born in November 1948.

    The royals also shared a photo from Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953, alongside other snaps of the Queen and Philip throughout their lives together:

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, meanwhile, shared a throwback photo on their official Instagram account of a young Charles and his father on a boat, as well as a more recent photo of the father and son:

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Unfortunately, due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, Philip won't be celebrating his 99th birthday with any of his children, as Charles observed in a recent interview. "Well, I haven't seen my father for a long time," Charles told Sky News. "He's going to be 99 next week, so yes, or my grandchildren or anything. I've been doing the FaceTime, it's all very well, but…"

    "You really just want to give people a hug," Charles said.

