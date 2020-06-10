Prince Philip turned 99 on Wednesday, June 10, and to celebrate, the royal family released a series of rare throwback photos on Instagram.

In one, a young Prince Philip and the Queen pose with their oldest son Prince Charles, then a baby.

The royals also shared a photo of the Queen and Prince Philip at the former's coronation in 1953.

To celebrate Prince Philip's 99th birthday on Wednesday, the royal family shared a series of throwback photos on Instagram, featuring the Duke of Edinburgh throughout his life. In the first photo, a young Prince Philip and the Queen pose, smiling, with a baby Prince Charles, their oldest child; while the photo is undated, according to Getty, it was likely taken around 1949, since Charles was born in November 1948.

The royals also shared a photo from Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953, alongside other snaps of the Queen and Philip throughout their lives together:

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, meanwhile, shared a throwback photo on their official Instagram account of a young Charles and his father on a boat, as well as a more recent photo of the father and son:

Unfortunately, due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, Philip won't be celebrating his 99th birthday with any of his children, as Charles observed in a recent interview. "Well, I haven't seen my father for a long time," Charles told Sky News. "He's going to be 99 next week, so yes, or my grandchildren or anything. I've been doing the FaceTime, it's all very well, but…"

"You really just want to give people a hug," Charles said.

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

