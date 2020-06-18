Today's Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Broke One of Kourtney's Major Parenting Rules While Babysitting Mason

By Emily Dixon
beverly hills, california february 09 kim kardashian west attends the 2020 vanity fair oscar party hosted by radhika jones at wallis annenberg center for the performing arts on february 09, 2020 in beverly hills, california photo by karwai tanggetty images
Karwai TangGetty Images

    Kourtney Kardashian is not a fan of sugar, as Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans will be very much aware (remember Kim and Kourtney's huge argument over a certain Candy Land party?) Unfortunately, many kids (and also 26-year-old adult journalists) are to sugar what bees are to pollen, which is to say it is their life's goal to obtain it and they would roll around in it if they could. And Mason Disick, Kourtney's oldest son, is no exception!

    Luckily for Mason, aunty Kim is significantly less opposed to sweet snacks, as she demonstrated with her latest Instagram post. She shared a photo of herself eating some kind of chocolate-coated delight, as Mason digs into some popcorn, captioning it, "When I baby sit..."

    This content is imported from Instagram.
    View this post on Instagram

    When I baby sit...

    A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

    On her now defunct website, Kourtney explained why she maintains dietary restrictions for herself and her children, as People reports. "A few years ago, the kids and I did muscle testing and found out we have sensitivities to both gluten and dairy," she wrote in 2018. "After speaking with my doctor and doing some research, I decided to try a gluten and dairy-free diet."

    In her Health cover story earlier this year, however, she stressed that her kids still get the occasional treat. "With our kids, I try not to force it. I teach them healthy stuff, and everything in moderation," Kourtney said. "When we go to Disneyland, we eat whatever; we’re not bringing our own snacks!"

