Kim Kardashian posted a cute Instagram photo of herself babysitting her nephew, Mason Disick, with both enjoying some sweet snacks.

Mason's mom Kourtney is known for her firm dietary rules, with herself and her children avoiding gluten, dairy, and sugar.

Kim wasn't too worried about breaking Kourtney's rules, captioning the Instagram photo, "When I baby sit..."

Kourtney Kardashian is not a fan of sugar, as Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans will be very much aware (remember Kim and Kourtney's huge argument over a certain Candy Land party?) Unfortunately, many kids (and also 26-year-old adult journalists) are to sugar what bees are to pollen, which is to say it is their life's goal to obtain it and they would roll around in it if they could. And Mason Disick, Kourtney's oldest son, is no exception!

Luckily for Mason, aunty Kim is significantly less opposed to sweet snacks, as she demonstrated with her latest Instagram post. She shared a photo of herself eating some kind of chocolate-coated delight, as Mason digs into some popcorn, captioning it, "When I baby sit..."

On her now defunct website, Kourtney explained why she maintains dietary restrictions for herself and her children, as People reports. "A few years ago, the kids and I did muscle testing and found out we have sensitivities to both gluten and dairy," she wrote in 2018. "After speaking with my doctor and doing some research, I decided to try a gluten and dairy-free diet."

In her Health cover story earlier this year, however, she stressed that her kids still get the occasional treat. "With our kids, I try not to force it. I teach them healthy stuff, and everything in moderation," Kourtney said. "When we go to Disneyland, we eat whatever; we’re not bringing our own snacks!"

