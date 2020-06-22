Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated girlfriend Camila Morrone's 23rd birthday with a yacht party in Los Angeles Friday, Page Six reports.

The event was reportedly cowboy-themed, while celebrity guests included Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, Lukas Haas, and Kevin Connolly.

Morrone and DiCaprio started dating in December 2017, according to Page Six.

DiCaprio and Morrone started dating in December 2017, making their awards show debut at the 2020 Oscars (the first time DiCaprio took a significant other to the event since 2005, when he attended with Gisele Bündchen), Page Six reports.

The couple's 22-year age gap has attracted significant attention, which Morrone, whose breakout role came with the 2019 film Mickey and the Bear, addressed in an interview with the Los Angeles Times last year. "There’s so many relationships in Hollywood—and in the history of the world—where people have large age gaps," she said. "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

Morrone also said she'd like to be known as an actor, rather than DiCaprio's girlfriend. "I think more and more now that people are seeing [Mickey and the Bear], I’m slowly getting an identity outside of that," she said. "Which is frustrating, because I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating...I understand the association, but I’m confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation."

