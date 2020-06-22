Drake shared an adorable photo of his son, Adonis, to celebrate Father's Day Sunday.

He tagged his dad, Dennis Graham, in the Instagram post.

Drake first revealed photos of Adonis, who he shares with artist Sophie Brussaux, back in March.

To celebrate Father's Day on Sunday, Drake shared the cutest photo of his 2-year-old son Adonis, who he shares with artist Sophie Brussaux. "Happy Fathers Day to all the real g’z handling business," he captioned the adorable photo, tagging his dad, Dennis Graham, in the post.

Drake first posted photos of his son in March, sharing an assortment of family photos (featuring his parents, Dennis and Sandi Graham, and Brussaux) alongside a lengthy, heartfelt message about staying connected amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite," he wrote.

In a May interview on Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne, as Harper's Bazaar reports, Drake explained why he decided to share photos of Adonis. "I posted those pictures; it was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world. It wasn't even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned. I just woke up one morning, and I was like, you know what? This is just something that I want to do," he said.

"I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son. I don't want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be, you know, a 'celebrity,' that I got to make everybody live under this blanket," he continued. "I just wanted to free myself of that."

