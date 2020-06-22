Today's Top Stories
Drake Shared an Adorable Photo of His Son, Adonis, to Celebrate Father's Day

By Emily Dixon
london, england september 04 drake attends the top boy uk premiere at hackney picturehouse on september 04, 2019 in london, england photo by john phillipsgetty images
John PhillipsGetty Images

    To celebrate Father's Day on Sunday, Drake shared the cutest photo of his 2-year-old son Adonis, who he shares with artist Sophie Brussaux. "Happy Fathers Day to all the real g’z handling business," he captioned the adorable photo, tagging his dad, Dennis Graham, in the post.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Drake first posted photos of his son in March, sharing an assortment of family photos (featuring his parents, Dennis and Sandi Graham, and Brussaux) alongside a lengthy, heartfelt message about staying connected amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite," he wrote.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW...It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on. 🤍

    A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

    In a May interview on Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne, as Harper's Bazaar reports, Drake explained why he decided to share photos of Adonis. "I posted those pictures; it was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world. It wasn't even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned. I just woke up one morning, and I was like, you know what? This is just something that I want to do," he said.

    "I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son. I don't want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be, you know, a 'celebrity,' that I got to make everybody live under this blanket," he continued. "I just wanted to free myself of that."

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    

