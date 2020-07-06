Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son, Archie Harrison, is "just about walking," royal insider Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight.

Archie is a "very happy little boy," she added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex "feel very grateful" to be spending so much family time with their son, Nicholl said.

Some cute royal news to start your week! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son, Archie Harrison, is reportedly about to hit another major milestone: walking. Royal insider Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that Archie is "just about walking," adding, "He's a very happy little boy, he's loving life in L.A."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are thankful for the extra family time lockdown in Los Angeles has afforded them, Nicholl said. "They really do love that family time and they've had a lot of that recently," she said. "They both feel very grateful for that time they've had at home with Archie, watching him achieve all of those milestones."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Nicholl also shared that Meghan, Harry, and Archie are still living in Tyler Perry's L.A. home as they continue their search for their perfect property. "I'm told they haven't found their forever home yet; they're still looking," she said.

Archie's rapidly ticking off his landmark childhood achievements: Last month, another royal source revealed that Archie was beginning to talk, with at least four very cute words on rotation. "He’s saying a few words, like 'Dada,' 'Mama,' 'book,' and 'dog,'" the insider told Us Weekly. They also revealed the littlest royal's favorite activities: "He loves playing hide-and-seek and using building blocks."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.