Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Harrison Is Almost Walking, a Royal Insider Revealed

By Emily Dixon
cape town, south africa september 25 prince harry, duke of sussex, meghan, duchess of sussex and their baby son archie mountbatten windsor meet archbishop desmond tutu and his daughter thandeka tutu gxashe at the desmond leah tutu legacy foundation during their royal tour of south africa on september 25, 2019 in cape town, south africa photo by poolsamir husseinwireimage
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images

    Some cute royal news to start your week! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son, Archie Harrison, is reportedly about to hit another major milestone: walking. Royal insider Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that Archie is "just about walking," adding, "He's a very happy little boy, he's loving life in L.A."

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are thankful for the extra family time lockdown in Los Angeles has afforded them, Nicholl said. "They really do love that family time and they've had a lot of that recently," she said. "They both feel very grateful for that time they've had at home with Archie, watching him achieve all of those milestones."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Nicholl also shared that Meghan, Harry, and Archie are still living in Tyler Perry's L.A. home as they continue their search for their perfect property. "I'm told they haven't found their forever home yet; they're still looking," she said.

    Archie's rapidly ticking off his landmark childhood achievements: Last month, another royal source revealed that Archie was beginning to talk, with at least four very cute words on rotation. "He’s saying a few words, like 'Dada,' 'Mama,' 'book,' and 'dog,'" the insider told Us Weekly. They also revealed the littlest royal's favorite activities: "He loves playing hide-and-seek and using building blocks."

