Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Harrison Is Saying His First Four Words

By Emily Dixon
britain's prince harry and his wife meghan, duchess of sussex, holding their son archie, meet archbishop desmond tutu at the desmond leah tutu legacy foundation in cape town, south africa, september 25, 2019 reuterstoby melvillepool
TOBY MELVILLEGetty Images

    A very cute royal update: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son, Archie Harrison, is starting to talk, and he's already nailed his first four words. A royal insider told Us Weekly, "He’s saying a few words, like 'Dada,' 'Mama,' 'book,' and 'dog.'" What's more, the source shared a few of the littlest royal's preferred pastimes: "He loves playing hide-and-seek and using building blocks." Again: very cute!

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal

    A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

    As first words, "Mama" and "Dada" need little explanation—but "book" and "dog" make a lot of sense for baby Archie, too. Reading is evidently a favorite activity in the Sussex household, as demonstrated by Archie's first birthday video, in which Meghan reads her son Duck! Rabbit! Baby Sussex, the video reveals, is already a pro at turning the book's pages, so it's no surprise "book" is among his first words.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    "Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection. . Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio. . Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5. . Together, we can help families get through this. . You can only donate via text from a UK mobile. You’ll be billed £5 plus standard rate text message. We receive 100% of your donation. By texting STORIES you agree to calls about fundraising appeals, campaigns, events and other ways to support. Include NO PHONE to opt out of calls. Queries? 02070126400. Read our Privacy Policy savethechildren.org.uk/privacy The Save the Children Fund is a charity registered in England and Wales (213890) and Scotland (SC039570) . #SaveWithStoriesUK #SaveWithStories #GrowingThroughThis

    A post shared by Save The Children UK (@savechildrenuk) on

    As for "dog": Archie reportedly adores the family's two dogs, Guy the beagle and a black Labrador whose name the Sussexes haven't revealed. On his first birthday, which took place during quarantine, he spent a lot of time playing with the royal pups, as well as enjoying his first birthday cake (a smash cake made by Meghan) and seeing friends and relatives via Zoom. The dogs are his "best friends," a source told People, adding, "They make him laugh and are gentle with him." Once more: cute!

