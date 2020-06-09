Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, is saying his first words!

"He’s saying a few words, like 'Dada,' 'Mama,' 'book,' and 'dog,'" a royal source told Us Weekly.

Archie has his favorite games, too: "He loves playing hide-and-seek and using building blocks," the source added.

As first words, "Mama" and "Dada" need little explanation—but "book" and "dog" make a lot of sense for baby Archie, too. Reading is evidently a favorite activity in the Sussex household, as demonstrated by Archie's first birthday video, in which Meghan reads her son Duck! Rabbit! Baby Sussex, the video reveals, is already a pro at turning the book's pages, so it's no surprise "book" is among his first words.

As for "dog": Archie reportedly adores the family's two dogs, Guy the beagle and a black Labrador whose name the Sussexes haven't revealed. On his first birthday, which took place during quarantine, he spent a lot of time playing with the royal pups, as well as enjoying his first birthday cake (a smash cake made by Meghan) and seeing friends and relatives via Zoom. The dogs are his "best friends," a source told People, adding, "They make him laugh and are gentle with him." Once more: cute!

