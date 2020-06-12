In November 2019, fans of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry launched a campaign to plant 10,000 trees worldwide in their honor, to celebrate their commitment to the environment.

Over 115,000 trees have now been planted as part of the Sussex Great Forest campaign.

Supporters in upstate New York planted 530 trees last month—and named the area Archie's Woods.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's commitment to the environment inspired Sussex fans to start a campaign of their own, launching the Sussex Great Forest initiative in November 2019. The campaign's initial goal, as Harper's Bazaar reports, was to plant 10,000 trees worldwide in Meghan, Harry, and Archie's honor; by Archie's first birthday, May 6, over 115,000 trees had been planted.

In a recent Twitter update, the campaign revealed a new addition to the thousands of trees planted across the world. Supporters in upstate New York are planting 530 trees at the once abandoned Woods Ravine Farm—and have named the new grove "Archie's Woods." On Instagram, the Sussex Great Forest team wrote, "As Archie continues to grow, it’s wonderful to know that #ArchiesWood will grow with him."



Thank you to Toby and the incredible team at Woods Ravine Farm. They’re planting 530 trees in #SussexGreatForest - our largest grove of planted trees yet. 🙌🏾🌳🌲



A once abandoned farm in upstate New York is now the home of #ArchiesWoods. pic.twitter.com/UCj4bFmpti — Sussex Great Forest (@SussexGtForest) May 21, 2020

Archie's cousin, Prince George, also has a wood named in his honor, his grandfather Prince Charles shared back in 2018. In BBC documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, the Duke of York revealed he'd planted a group of trees in his arboretum for his oldest grandchild. "As I get older, all I really long for is to plant trees," he said, as Harper's Bazaar reports. "I hope it will be quite amusing for George, as they grow up, and he grows up."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

