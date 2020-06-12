Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Fans Planted a Wood For Archie Harrison

By Emily Dixon
london, england march 09 prince harry, duke of sussex and meghan, duchess of sussex attend the commonwealth day service 2020 on march 09, 2020 in london, england photo by samir husseinwireimage
Samir HusseinGetty Images
  • In November 2019, fans of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry launched a campaign to plant 10,000 trees worldwide in their honor, to celebrate their commitment to the environment.
  • Over 115,000 trees have now been planted as part of the Sussex Great Forest campaign.
  • Supporters in upstate New York planted 530 trees last month—and named the area Archie's Woods.

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's commitment to the environment inspired Sussex fans to start a campaign of their own, launching the Sussex Great Forest initiative in November 2019. The campaign's initial goal, as Harper's Bazaar reports, was to plant 10,000 trees worldwide in Meghan, Harry, and Archie's honor; by Archie's first birthday, May 6, over 115,000 trees had been planted.

    In a recent Twitter update, the campaign revealed a new addition to the thousands of trees planted across the world. Supporters in upstate New York are planting 530 trees at the once abandoned Woods Ravine Farm—and have named the new grove "Archie's Woods." On Instagram, the Sussex Great Forest team wrote, "As Archie continues to grow, it’s wonderful to know that #ArchiesWood will grow with him."

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Archie's cousin, Prince George, also has a wood named in his honor, his grandfather Prince Charles shared back in 2018. In BBC documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, the Duke of York revealed he'd planted a group of trees in his arboretum for his oldest grandchild. "As I get older, all I really long for is to plant trees," he said, as Harper's Bazaar reports. "I hope it will be quite amusing for George, as they grow up, and he grows up."

