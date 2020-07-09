Today's Top Stories
Pregnant Sophie Turner Wore a White Babydoll Dress For an Outing in Santa Monica

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, ca september 22 sophie turner attends the 71st emmy awards at microsoft theater on september 22, 2019 in los angeles, california photo by dan macmedanwireimage
Dan MacMedanGetty Images

    It's happened yet again, friends! Sophie Turner, who's expecting her first child with husband Joe Jonas, was photographed out and about in Santa Monica, California on Tuesday—and, as we've come to expect, she wore yet another extremely cute maternity outfit. Turner wore a white broderie anglaise babydoll dress—similar to the pink babydoll dress she layered over a t-shirt earlier this week—with strappy white sandals, a snake-print handbag, and a matching snake-print face mask. See the photos over at Elle.

    In fact, said handbag was a cult favorite: the Staud Moon bag in snakeskin-embossed leather, which you can buy from Saks Fifth Avenue for $325 below:

    saksfifthavenue.com
    Moon Snakeskin-Embossed Leather Bag
    Staud Saks Fifth Avenue
    SHOP NOW

    Turner's been very much into babydoll dresses of late (and so am I, as a direct result). For a picnic in Studio City Monday with her parents, Sally and Andrew, and her husband, she wore a baby pink tiered number over a white T-shirt, finishing the outfit with gold jewelry, black fuzzy slides, and the essential: a printed face mask.

    Last week, she wore a floaty white minidress for a walk with Jonas and her parents, layering it over what looked like a gray unitard or crop top and shorts and sporting her staple accessories: gold jewelry and slides. Again, Turner's really nailing the whole maternity style situation!

