Pregnant Sophie Turner Stunned in a Bodycon Midi Skirt While Going Out For Breakfast

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, california september 22 sophie turner attends the 71st emmy awards at microsoft theater on september 22, 2019 in los angeles, california photo by kevin mazurgetty images
Kevin MazurGetty Images
  • Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who are expecting a baby together, went for breakfast in Los Angeles with Turner's parents, Sally and Andrew, over the weekend.
  • Turner looked gorgeous in a pastel bodycon midi skirt, which she wore with a cropped white t-shirt.
  • Last week, she was photographed cradling her baby bump in a white floaty dress.

    Welcome back, friends, to another episode of Sophie Turner's Superlative Maternity Style Chronicles! This one's a bumper instalment (forgive me, won't you?!), as Turner was spotted out and about on two separate occasions over the past week, wearing two extremely cute outfits: a floaty white dress, and a pastel bodycon midi skirt with a cropped white t-shirt. Let's begin!

    Turner's parents, Sally and Andrew, are in town, which might suggest it's not long before Turner-Jonas Junior is due to arrive. Last week, they accompanied Turner and Jonas on a walk with the family's dogs, and Turner debuted a cute, casual outfit: a floaty white dress layered over what looks like a grey unitard, or a grey top and shorts. She finished the outfit with white sunglasses, socks, and slides, and gold jewelry. Turner was photographed cradling her bump and gazing skyward; see the sweet photos published by Entertainment Tonight here.

    exclusive sophie turner shows off her growing baby bump on a walk with her parents and husband joe jonas sophie turner wore a white maternity dress and kenzo slippers for the outing 02 jul 2020 pictured sophie turner shows off her growing baby bump on a walk with her parents and husband joe jonas photo credit mega themegaagencycom 1 888 505 6342 mega agency tagid mega686210001jpg photo via mega agency
    The Mega Agency
    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    Happiness begins with you, bub 🌹

    A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

    Over the weekend, Turner, her parents, and Jonas went out for breakfast in Los Angeles, and Turner nailed her look once again. She wore a pastel blue, bodycon midi skirt with a cropped white t-shirt, finishing the look with the same comfortable white slides and gold jewelry. And she looked gorgeous, unsurprisingly! See the photos over at Metro.

