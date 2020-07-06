Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who are expecting a baby together, went for breakfast in Los Angeles with Turner's parents, Sally and Andrew, over the weekend.

Welcome back, friends, to another episode of Sophie Turner's Superlative Maternity Style Chronicles! This one's a bumper instalment (forgive me, won't you?!), as Turner was spotted out and about on two separate occasions over the past week, wearing two extremely cute outfits: a floaty white dress, and a pastel bodycon midi skirt with a cropped white t-shirt. Let's begin!

Turner's parents, Sally and Andrew, are in town, which might suggest it's not long before Turner-Jonas Junior is due to arrive. Last week, they accompanied Turner and Jonas on a walk with the family's dogs, and Turner debuted a cute, casual outfit: a floaty white dress layered over what looks like a grey unitard, or a grey top and shorts. She finished the outfit with white sunglasses, socks, and slides, and gold jewelry. Turner was photographed cradling her bump and gazing skyward; see the sweet photos published by Entertainment Tonight here.

Over the weekend, Turner, her parents, and Jonas went out for breakfast in Los Angeles, and Turner nailed her look once again. She wore a pastel blue, bodycon midi skirt with a cropped white t-shirt, finishing the look with the same comfortable white slides and gold jewelry. And she looked gorgeous, unsurprisingly! See the photos over at Metro.

