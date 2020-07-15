Today's Top Stories
Sophie Turner Rewore Her Cutest Maternity Outfit Yet

By Emily Dixon
sophie turner pregnant babydoll dress
MEGA

    It's another installment of Sophie Turner's Maternity Wardrobe, friends! Is it selfish to hope that she simply remains pregnant for the next year to ensure a steady stream of these stellar maternity looks? Yes, it probably is, and I take it back! Forgive me, Sophie!

    Anyway: Turner just demonstrated that she was just as into one of her outfits as the rest of us by repeating it down to the shoes, as pictured above, though she switched up her bag and printed face mask (of which she and Joe Jonas appear to have a full wardrobe). Meeting friends for lunch in Los Angeles Sunday, as People reports, Turner rewore her gorgeous white babydoll dress, which she was photographed wearing in Santa Monica last week.

    exclusive joe jonas and sophie turner meet up with friends for lunch at lodge bread company before lunch they spent an hour and a half at nick and priyanka's new home 12 jul 2020 pictured sophie turner and joe jonas photo credit mega themegaagencycom 1 888 505 6342 mega agency tagid mega688132012jpg photo via mega agency
    MEGA

    She paired the dress with the same white minimal sandals, though she swapped out her Staud snakeskin bag for a polka-dot Kenzo number, according to Harper's Bazaar. She exchanged her snake-print face mask for a star-print one, matching with husband Jonas.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Heading out for a walk with Jonas on Tuesday, Turner opted for the ultimate comfy ensemble: a black t-shirt, black leggings, and flip flops (see the photos here.) According to Us Weekly, it's unlikely there'll be many more sightings of the couple before the baby arrives: A source told the magazine at the end of June that Turner-Jonas Jr's due "in the next couple of weeks." Exciting!

