Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas went for lunch with friends in Los Angeles Sunday.

Turner rewore the white babydoll dress she was photographed wearing in Santa Monica last week—one of her cutest maternity looks.

Turner and Jonas' first child together is due "in the middle of summer."

It's another installment of Sophie Turner's Maternity Wardrobe, friends! Is it selfish to hope that she simply remains pregnant for the next year to ensure a steady stream of these stellar maternity looks? Yes, it probably is, and I take it back! Forgive me, Sophie!

Anyway: Turner just demonstrated that she was just as into one of her outfits as the rest of us by repeating it down to the shoes, as pictured above, though she switched up her bag and printed face mask (of which she and Joe Jonas appear to have a full wardrobe). Meeting friends for lunch in Los Angeles Sunday, as People reports, Turner rewore her gorgeous white babydoll dress, which she was photographed wearing in Santa Monica last week.

MEGA

She paired the dress with the same white minimal sandals, though she swapped out her Staud snakeskin bag for a polka-dot Kenzo number, according to Harper's Bazaar. She exchanged her snake-print face mask for a star-print one, matching with husband Jonas.

Heading out for a walk with Jonas on Tuesday, Turner opted for the ultimate comfy ensemble: a black t-shirt, black leggings, and flip flops (see the photos here.) According to Us Weekly, it's unlikely there'll be many more sightings of the couple before the baby arrives: A source told the magazine at the end of June that Turner-Jonas Jr's due "in the next couple of weeks." Exciting!

Emily Dixon

