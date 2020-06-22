Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Wore Matching Outfits on an Ice Cream Run

Enjoying a classic Sunday stroll, soon-to-be parents Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were spotted on their way to satisfy an ice cream craving at Los Angeles' Salt & Straw on Father's Day. Usually I'm not one for couples getting all matchy-matchy, but for this duo, it just works! I don't like to play favorites when it comes to my celebrity couples, but Turner and Jonas are just so cool—like, attending a protest while you're in the third trimester of your pregnancy in the middle of a pandemic, kind of cool.

Both Turner and Jonas wore t-shirts and gym shorts and, as ever, they held hands. The Game of Thrones actress wore a pair of gray biker shorts, a white graphic T-shirt, a black messenger bag, and matching slides. (Would it be summer 2020 without a face mask and a pair of sunglasses?)

JOLA, ENAV BACKGRID

Jonas continued the theme with a black cap, an Alexander Wang graphic T-shirt, black athletic shorts, and a pair of gray Nikes that have been on my wish list for over a month now. The singer also sported a white face mask as well because, well, hello, we're still in a pandemic!

The couple is going to welcome a new addition to their family very soon. According to Us Weekly, the baby is set to arrive "in the middle of summer," and an anonymous source told E! News back in February that Turner was about four months pregnant. So if you add that all up, July looks like the month we could receive the bonus Jonas.

We probably won't hear about it until way later, since the couple still hasn't even confirmed they are expecting despite being pretty obvious. (Privacy is cool!) Until then, I'm off to see if I can get Jonas' shoes in my size.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Bianca Rodriguez Bianca Rodriguez is the digital fellow at Marie Claire, where she covers all your favorite podcasts, Netflix shows, and celebrities ranging from Rihanna to Harry Styles.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.