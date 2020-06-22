Today's Top Stories
1
Emotional and Inspiring Celeb Coming Out Stories
2
'(In)Visible Portraits' Is an Ode to Black Women
3
Will's Kids Tackle Him in New Birthday Picture
4
70 Beauty Brands Donating to Black Lives Matter
5
Barcelona Awaits You Once Quarantine Is Over

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Wore Matching Outfits on an Ice Cream Run

The couple both sported white T-shirts and gym shorts.

By Bianca Rodriguez

Enjoying a classic Sunday stroll, soon-to-be parents Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were spotted on their way to satisfy an ice cream craving at Los Angeles' Salt & Straw on Father's Day. Usually I'm not one for couples getting all matchy-matchy, but for this duo, it just works! I don't like to play favorites when it comes to my celebrity couples, but Turner and Jonas are just so cool—like, attending a protest while you're in the third trimester of your pregnancy in the middle of a pandemic, kind of cool.

Both Turner and Jonas wore t-shirts and gym shorts and, as ever, they held hands. The Game of Thrones actress wore a pair of gray biker shorts, a white graphic T-shirt, a black messenger bag, and matching slides. (Would it be summer 2020 without a face mask and a pair of sunglasses?)

studio city, ca exclusive joe jonas and pregnant sophie turner stop at salt straw for some ice cream on father's daypictured joe jonas, sophie turnerbackgrid usa 21 june 2020 usa 1 310 798 9111 usasalesbackgridcomuk 44 208 344 2007 uksalesbackgridcomuk clients pictures containing childrenplease pixelate face prior to publication
JOLA, ENAVBACKGRID

Jonas continued the theme with a black cap, an Alexander Wang graphic T-shirt, black athletic shorts, and a pair of gray Nikes that have been on my wish list for over a month now. The singer also sported a white face mask as well because, well, hello, we're still in a pandemic!

The couple is going to welcome a new addition to their family very soon. According to Us Weekly, the baby is set to arrive "in the middle of summer," and an anonymous source told E! News back in February that Turner was about four months pregnant. So if you add that all up, July looks like the month we could receive the bonus Jonas.

We probably won't hear about it until way later, since the couple still hasn't even confirmed they are expecting despite being pretty obvious. (Privacy is cool!) Until then, I'm off to see if I can get Jonas' shoes in my size.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
Pregnant Sophie Turner Glows in a Crop Top
Sophie Turner Joins BLM Protest
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Lady Gaga Forgoes Pants for a Coffee Date
Meghan's Friends Had Concerns About Jess Mulroney
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Drake Shared the Cutest Photo of His Son Adonis
Emotional and Inspiring Celeb Coming Out Stories
Leo Celebrated GF Camila's 23rd Birthday
Megan Thee Stallion's Sweet Childhood Throwback
Kate Middleton Looks So Different as a Blonde
How Celebs Are Celebrating Father's Day
George Clooney Drags Trump's Juneteenth Comments
Royal Aides Are Stressed About the Sussexes' Book