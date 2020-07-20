Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Some wonderful news this morning: Nicki Minaj is pregnant! The 37-year-old rapper announced her pregnancy in a gorgeous Instagram post on July 20. She kept the caption simple writing, "#Preggers" accompanied with a yellow heart followed by two other incredible photos from her maternity shoot.

Fans have been speculating for months whether or not Minaj has been pregnant when she tweeted about her food cravings after being asked what she's cooking during quarantine, and alluded to symptoms of morning sickness. She also posted a video of her husband, Kenneth Petty, rubbing her stomach back in February.

"Absolutely. Steak. Shrimp. Plus my famous cheeseburgers. So good. Been rlly having red meat cravings then salad cravings with extra jalapeños. Ordered Chkn nachos that didn’t come w/jalapeños. Who does that? Wow."

"Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo"

Here's the video from February:

In 2018, Minaj told Wonderland how much she wanted to have kids. "I’ve got to get married first then I’ll have a child. I might be closer than people think actually,” she said. "I love children. I’m not going to put that off for much longer."

Minaj and Petty have been married since October 2019. She recently described their marriage as "refreshing and calming." Congrats to the couple!

