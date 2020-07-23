Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are teasing each other on Instagram, and the latest installment is extremely funny.

On a video of Reynolds, Lively commented, "I think this just got me pregnant."

Reynolds' response: "I will be out of the office starting July 22nd through the middle of ever and ever."

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are a couple committed to (hilariously) ripping each other to shreds on the internet, a pastime which has provided us, the viewing public, with hours of free entertainment. And their latest exchange was no exception! When Lively joked that she was pregnant, Reynolds' response indicated that he's very much not looking to become a dad for the fourth time (the couple have three daughters: James, Inez, and a third whose name they haven't revealed.)

On Wednesday, Reynolds posted a reenactment of a scene from his 2010 movie Buried—with a little added product placement for his gin brand, Aviation Gin. The image of her husband trapped underground in a coffin did something for Lively, for reasons we will not probe any further, and she commented, "I think this just got me pregnant."

Reynolds' response to Lively's big news was...not enthusiastic. "I will be out of the office starting July 22nd through the middle of ever and ever," he replied. "If you need immediate assistance during my absence, please contact someone. Anyone. Otherwise I will respond to your message as soon as possible upon my unlikely return. Thank you." So...guess that's a no to baby number four, Ryan?

In other Reynolds-Lively news, the couple have continued their streak of major charitable donations, after pledging $400,000 to four of New York's hardest-hit hospitals in March, amid the coronavirus pandemic, and splitting a $1 million donation between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

Last month, as Entertainment Tonight Canada reports, they donated $200,000 to the Circle of Abundance initiative by St. Francis Xavier University’s Coady Institute, created to amplify the leadership of Indigenous women. And New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted Wednesday that Lively and Reynolds gave "5,000 packages of diapers & 2,000 packages of baby wipes" to be distributed at food banks throughout the state.

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

