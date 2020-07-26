Today's Top Stories
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Didn't Feel Like the Palace Was Looking Out for Their Interests

By Kayleigh Roberts
wellington, nz october 28 prince harry, duke of sussex and meghan, duchess of sussex lay ferns and a wreath at the tomb of the unknown warrior at the newly unveiled uk war memorial and pukeahu national war memorial park, on october 28, 2018, in wellington, new zealand the duke and duchess of sussex are on their official 16 day autumn tour visiting cities in australia, fiji, tonga and new zealand photo by rosa woods poolgetty images
PoolGetty Images
  • According to an excerpt from a new royal biography, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle felt like "few inside the palace were looking out for their interests" prior to their royal exit.
      • The authors claim that Harry had tried to schedule time to speak to his grandmother about the decision, but felt as though he was being "blocked."

        New details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit are making the rounds as excerpts from a new royal biography were published this week.

        The book, Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, focuses on Harry and Meghan's decision to step back from their roles as senior working royals. In one excerpt from the book published in The Times on Saturday, the authors claim that Harry and Meghan felt like "few inside the palace were looking out for their interests" and offer an explanation about why the couple decided to share the news of the royal exit publicly before they had an official meeting with the Queen about it.

        "[Harry] felt like he was being blocked," a source close to the royals said of Harry's frustrations with pushback he faced when trying to schedule a meeting with his grandmother to discuss his and Meghan's plans, according to the excerpt.

        Another source added that, "At this point they felt like they had brought up the subject enough times with family members over the past year and they were fed up of not being taken seriously. Everyone had their chance to help but no one did."

        Although the bold claims that the upcoming book makes have been dominating the royal news cycle recently, we still have to take them with a grain of salt since the information in the book doesn't come directly from the royals themselves.

        "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom," a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told ET Online of the book. "This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting."

