Courteney Cox turned 56 on Monday, June 15, marking the occasion with a slow-motion bikini video on Instagram.

Jennifer Aniston, Friend til the end, shared a super sweet birthday message on her Instagram story.

"Happy birthday to this amazing human," Aniston wrote, alongside a series of photos of the pair.

Jennifer Aniston posted an extremely sweet birthday tribute to friend and Friend Courteney Cox, who turned 56 on Monday, June 15, Aniston was ever so slightly late with the Instagram tribute, which she shared on Tuesday—but what the post lacked in punctuality, it definitely made up for in cuteness.

Last year, Cox celebrated her birthday with Aniston and Lisa Kudrow in person, writing on Instagram, "How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls. So much." But alas! In the coronavirus era, an Instagram tribute (and perhaps a group Zoom) is the best most can do.

On Monday, Cox posted a slow-motion bikini video to mark her birthday that starts off elegantly and ends...less so. In the clip, Cox runs to the edge of her pool in a black bikini and dives in, looking every inch the professional, before her legs splay right before impact, resulting in an ever-so-slightly splashy finish.

The next day, Aniston paid tribute to Cox with a series of sweet photos on her Instagram story. She captioned the first, "Happy birthday to this amazing human," and the second, "I love you, CC."

Next up, she shared a photo of a gently peeved-looking Cox, writing, "Sorry I'm late."

Fittingly, Aniston wrapped her birthday tribute up with a Friends throwback photo of the two:

