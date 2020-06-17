Today's Top Stories
1
Dominique Jackson Finds Her Footing
2
How to Feel Better Now
3
Birdies Just Released the Woven Starling Shoe
4
The Time Has Come to Let Go of 'Harry Potter'
5
Hair Self-Care Tips to Try This Summer

Jennifer Aniston Sent Courteney Cox the Sweetest Message For Her 56th Birthday

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, ca december 06 courteney cox l and jennifer aniston pose at the after party for the premiere of netflixs dumplin at sunset tower on december 6, 2018 in los angeles, california photo by kevin wintergetty images
Kevin WinterGetty Images

    Jennifer Aniston posted an extremely sweet birthday tribute to friend and Friend Courteney Cox, who turned 56 on Monday, June 15, Aniston was ever so slightly late with the Instagram tribute, which she shared on Tuesday—but what the post lacked in punctuality, it definitely made up for in cuteness.

    Last year, Cox celebrated her birthday with Aniston and Lisa Kudrow in person, writing on Instagram, "How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls. So much." But alas! In the coronavirus era, an Instagram tribute (and perhaps a group Zoom) is the best most can do.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    Gracefully diving into this next year... #oaf

    A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on

    On Monday, Cox posted a slow-motion bikini video to mark her birthday that starts off elegantly and ends...less so. In the clip, Cox runs to the edge of her pool in a black bikini and dives in, looking every inch the professional, before her legs splay right before impact, resulting in an ever-so-slightly splashy finish.

    The next day, Aniston paid tribute to Cox with a series of sweet photos on her Instagram story. She captioned the first, "Happy birthday to this amazing human," and the second, "I love you, CC."

    jennifer aniston courteney cox birthday instagram story
    @jenniferanistonInstagram
    jennifer aniston courteney cox birthday instagram
    @jenniferanistonInstagram

    Next up, she shared a photo of a gently peeved-looking Cox, writing, "Sorry I'm late."

    jennifer aniston courteney cox birthday instagram story
    @jenniferanistonInstagram

    Fittingly, Aniston wrapped her birthday tribute up with a Friends throwback photo of the two:

    jennifer aniston courteney cox birthday instagram story
    @jenniferanistonInstagram

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    Courteney Cox Is Binge-Watching 'Friends'
    Jen, Courteney, and Lisa's 'Friends' Reunion
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Gabrielle Union's Beautiful Photoshoot with Kaavia
    See Chrissy Teigen's Breast Implant Removal Cake
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    William's First In-Person Visit Since Lockdown
    Adam Lambert Will Perform at "Can’t Cancel Pride"
    Meghan and Harry Have Delayed Archewell Launch
    Prince William Surprised a Quarantining Family
    William Revealed Anmer Hall's Bold Decor
    Gabrielle Union Shares Oluwatoyin Salau Tribute
    Beyoncé Called for Justice for Breonna Taylor
    Meghan's Heartfelt Message to Grenfell Survivors