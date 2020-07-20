Today's Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Made a Cute PSA Encouraging People to Wear Face Masks

By Emily Dixon
attends the american film institute's 46th life achievement award gala tribute to george clooney at dolby theatre on june 7, 2018 in hollywood, california
Michael KovacGetty Images
  • Courteney Cox shared a cute video with Jennifer Aniston and Cox's dogs, encouraging her followers to wear face masks to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Aniston posted a photo of the pair's mutual friend, Kevin, who became seriously ill with COVID-19 in April.
  • "We can't be so naive to think we can outrun this...if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask," Aniston wrote.

    Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston embraced the persuasive power of two extremely cute dogs to encourage their followers to wear face masks, in a video posted to Cox's Instagram account Sunday. The clip stars Cox's spaniels, Harley and Hopper, engaged in an intense debate about mask-wearing: "Just put it on!" one wheedles, according to the caption, while the other holds out. Eventually, the reluctant pup accedes, prompting the first dog's response: "I've never been more attracted to you." The video ends with a photo of Cox, Aniston, and the dogs, all wearing masks. Cute and convincing!

    💕

    A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on

    Aniston shared a similar photo of the duo wearing masks, to accompany a chilling story about their mutual friend's experience with COVID-19. Sharing a photo of their friend Kevin in a hospital bed, attached to a breathing tube, Aniston wrote that he was previously "perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue," adding, "This is Covid. This is real." (Thankfully, she shared, the photo was taken in April, and Kevin has since "almost recovered.")

    "We can't be so naive to think we can outrun this...if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask," she wrote. "Just think about those who've already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages."

