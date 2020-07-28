Today's Top Stories
Megan Thee Stallion Opened Up On Instagram: "I Didn't Deserve to Get Shot"

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, california january 25 megan thee stallion attends 2020 roc nation the brunch on january 25, 2020 in los angeles, california photo by erik voakegetty images for roc nation
Erik VoakeGetty Images
  • Megan Thee Stallion was shot in both feet on July 12, and subsequently underwent surgery to remove the bullets.
  • She spoke about the shooting in an emotional Instagram Live on Monday, revealing that she was recovering while calling out those who made jokes about the traumatic event.
  • "It was just the worst experience of my life and it’s not funny," she said. "I didn’t deserve to get shot."

    In an emotional Instagram Live, Megan Thee Stallion spoke out about being shot in both feet, opening up about her recovery and calling out those who saw fit to joke about her trauma. Megan was shot multiple times on July 12, and subsequently underwent surgery to remove the bullets. "It was super scary," she said, holding back tears.

    "It was just the worst experience of my life and it’s not funny," Megan continued. "It’s nothing to joke about. It was nothing for y’all to start going and making up fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot. I didn't do shit."

    Earlier this month, she spoke briefly about the shooting on Twitter, highlighting the many ways Black women's pain is mocked and devalued. "Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own," Megan wrote. "It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized."

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    On Instagram Live, Megan shared details about the injuries she sustained. "Thank god that the bullets didn’t touch bones. They didn't break tendons," she said. "I know my mama and my daddy, my granny had to be looking out for me with that one because where the bullets hit at, it just missed everything, but the motherfuckers was in there."

    "On a positive note, just taking some time to myself has definitely made me realize how to move forward and how to protect my energy. I’m so nice," she said. "Imagine being 25 and you don't have both of your parents—my mama was my best friend, you know, I'm still really not over that—so you got to try to fill your space with a bunch of people that you think is making you happy." She thanked her fans—the Hotties—and her friends for their support, adding, "Thank god for the people that I have around me that are actually here for me and are actually my friends."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    Unbreakable 💜

    A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

    "I just want y’all to know a bitch is alive and well, and strong as fuck, and I’m ready to get back to regular programming with my own hot girl shit," Meg finished. "But I've definitely learned that I don't have to be so nice to every motherfucking body. This ain't going to stop me from being nice, it ain't going to stop me from being Megan Thee motherfucking Stallion driving the boat, doing the fuck what I wanna do, having this good ass energy. Ain't nobody gonna stop my energy from being good. But what I can't do is keep putting my energy in a bunch of you motherfuckers." Sending all our love amid your continued recovery, Megan.

