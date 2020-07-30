Today's Top Stories
1
Can Basic Income Help Americans Escape Poverty?
2
The Most Chic Upcycled Clothes and Accessories
3
Lana Condor Shares Her Quarantine Beauty Routine
4
'Luster' Is Our August Book Club Pick
5
Patrick Starrr Wants Us to Embrace Vulnerability

Rihanna Said the Wait for Her Long-Awaited Ninth Album "Is Going to be Worth It"

By Emily Dixon
london, england december 02 rihanna attends the fashion awards 2019 at the royal albert hall on december 02, 2019 in london, england photo by karwai tangwireimage
Karwai TangGetty Images
  • Rihanna's long-awaited ninth album, known by fans as R9, is still very much in the works, she revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
  • She assured her fans, "You're not going to be disappointed when it happens. It's going to be worth it."
  • "It's taken this long, I'm gonna make it worth it," Rihanna said.

    Everything is going to be alright, Navy members: Rihanna just confirmed her ninth album is still very much on the way, and assured her fans they won't regret the wait. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she revealed, "I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it's gonna come out," adding, "And you're not going to be disappointed when it happens. It's going to be worth it."

    Rih's been busier than perhaps anybody else in showbusiness in the four years since she dropped Anti, her eighth album (Fenty Beauty! Savage x Fenty! The Fenty maison! Fenty Skin!) As a result, many began to speculate that her music career might have taken a backseat—which, while devastating, would be extremely understandable, considering just how many businesses she's juggling.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    It comes as a huge relief to Rih stans, therefore, to hear her confirm that releasing new music is still very much a priority (though it does beg the question: Does Rihanna ever have time to sleep?) But those tempted to flood her mentions and demand the release of R9 should probably reconsider, as she stressed she won't rush to drop the album before it's ready. "I'm not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting," Rihanna said. "It's taken this long, I'm gonna make it worth it."

    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    See Blue Ivy's Adorable "Black Is King" Cameo
    Prince William Said His Staff Won't Let Him Tweet
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    The Royals Reprimanded Meghan About a Necklace
    Inside Sophie and Joe's First Days With Baby Willa
    Zendaya Celebrates Her First Emmy Nomination
    Kylie Has a Scary Wax Figure of Kris in Her House
    Rihanna Sent Megan Thee Stallion a Sweet Gift
    William Revealed the Worst Gift He Bought Kate
    The Kardashians' Most Body-Confident Nude Shoots
    Harry Wanted His Kids to Be BFF's With William's