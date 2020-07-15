Fenty Skin Is Finally On Its Way and the Internet Is Shook

Rihanna is officially extending the Fenty empire. On Tuesday, the mogul took to Instagram to announce the launch of Fenty Skin, the much-hyped upcoming skincare line from her iconic Fenty brand. The mogul posted a video promo to her personal account teasing the product line: "Ima try my best to be humble about this but, @fentyskin is coming July 31st exclusively at FENTYSKIN.COM!! Y’all ain’t hear it from me 🤫 but you can shop it early if ya drop me your email through the link in my bio..."

Rumors began to circulate of an upcoming launch back in March when Page Six reported that a trademark was filed for the name Fenty Skin at the United States Trademark and Patent Office. In 2017, Fenty Beauty set the tone within the beauty industry when it launched a foundation range with 40 shades. It was a groundbreaking rollout that quickly shifted the industry as people of color began to finally feel seen.

The internet immediately went into in a frenzy following the announcement:

not @fentyskin getting ready to get us together chile... finally some good news pic.twitter.com/yqHOTda4Ks — JU NEM ! (@earringdealer) July 14, 2020

so y’all tellin me imma b in my fenty clothes complemented by some fenty shoes wit my fenty makeup and to end the night imma b doing my fenty skincare routine? iconic. pic.twitter.com/22c5xa7h8q — angel’s dust🌬 (@florezlaloca) July 14, 2020

Rihanna was really talking to all of us when she said bitch better have my money #FentySkin pic.twitter.com/MA83iKCVRf — S (@sbeezyyyy) July 14, 2020

my skin after i buy every fenty skin product pic.twitter.com/tzZOwhbqh1 — joe (@jxeker) July 14, 2020

To be the first to shop Fenty Skin, sign up here to join the waitlist.

