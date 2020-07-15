Today's Top Stories
Fenty Skin Is Finally On Its Way and the Internet Is Shook

"Y’all ain’t hear it from me," Rihanna joked on Instagram.

By Chelsea Hall
paris, france september 21 rihanna attends the fenty beauty by rihanna paris launch party hosted by sephora at jardin des tuileries on september 21, 2017 in paris, france photo by pascal le segretaingetty images for fenty beauty
Pascal Le SegretainGetty Images

Rihanna is officially extending the Fenty empire. On Tuesday, the mogul took to Instagram to announce the launch of Fenty Skin, the much-hyped upcoming skincare line from her iconic Fenty brand. The mogul posted a video promo to her personal account teasing the product line: "Ima try my best to be humble about this but, @fentyskin is coming July 31st exclusively at FENTYSKIN.COM!! Y’all ain’t hear it from me 🤫 but you can shop it early if ya drop me your email through the link in my bio..."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Rumors began to circulate of an upcoming launch back in March when Page Six reported that a trademark was filed for the name Fenty Skin at the United States Trademark and Patent Office. In 2017, Fenty Beauty set the tone within the beauty industry when it launched a foundation range with 40 shades. It was a groundbreaking rollout that quickly shifted the industry as people of color began to finally feel seen.

The internet immediately went into in a frenzy following the announcement:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

To be the first to shop Fenty Skin, sign up here to join the waitlist.

