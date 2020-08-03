After their first date, Prince Harry said Meghan Markle was "the most beautiful woman [he'd] ever seen in [his] life."

He texted her later that night, according to royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

"Meghan found his texting etiquette funny and adorable," Scobie and Durand write.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship got off to an acutely romantic start, according to royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. In their new Sussex biography, Finding Freedom, they detail the beginning of Meghan and Harry's relationship—and it sounds like both were smitten pretty much immediately. "Wow," Harry reportedly told a friend after his first date with Meghan, as People reports. "The most beautiful woman I’ve seen in my life."



After the date, which took place at Soho House in London, Harry was quick to text Meghan, getting in touch the same night. "His messages were often short and full of emojis, in particular the ghost emoji, which he often used instead of a smiley face," Scobie and Durand write. "For what reason? Nobody knows. But Meghan found his texting etiquette funny and adorable, just like the prince."

"Almost immediately they were almost obsessed with each other," a friend told the biographers, in an excerpt published in the Times of London. Meghan called a friend after the first date, saying, "Do I sound crazy when I say this could have legs?" After their second date, meanwhile, Harry was certain of their future. "Harry knew they would be together at that point," a friend said. "She was ticking every box fast."

Six weeks after they first met, Meghan and Harry took a trip to Botswana, which Harry reflected on during their 2017 engagement interview. "I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana," he said, as People reports. "And we camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic. We were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to get to know each other."



