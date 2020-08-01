Today's Top Stories
Prince Harry Apparently Wooed Meghan Markle With an Emoji

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • After their first time hanging out with a group of friends, Prince Harry immediately started texting Meghan Markle.
      • Meghan found the quirky emoji use very charming and the rest, as they say, is history.

        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story is even more of a modern fairytale than we ever realized. Among the many revelations about the couple's relationship in the new book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family is the fact that Harry apparently wooed Meghan via text message, using emojis. So. Modern.

        As the story goes, Harry and Meghan's first hangout sesh was a group hang with friends at London's Soho House, where the future-spouses were "in their own little world" according to a source interviewed for the book, written by royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

        After the hangout with friends, Harry wasted no time texting Meghan.

        "His messages were often short and full of emojis, in particular the ghost emoji, which he often used instead of a smiley face," the authors write in the best-selling book. "For what reason? Nobody knows. But Meghan found his texting etiquette funny and adorable, just like the prince."

        This was, apparently, Harry's way of being very direct about the love connection he was feeling.

        "He definitely didn’t hide the fact that he was keen. He wanted her to know he was very interested," a friend of Meghan's said in the book.

        Take note, romantics: Quirky emojis get the job done.

