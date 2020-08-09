Today's Top Stories
1
Fall Sweaters to Snuggle Up In
2
Found: The Absolute Best Brow Gels
3
Cardi and Megan Release 'WAP' Music Video
4
Watch These New True-Crime Docs With the Lights On
5
The Blogger Couple Who Made $20K Mid-Pandemic

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Prince Harry and Prince William Have to End Their Feud to Save the Monarchy, Royal Sources Say

By Kayleigh Roberts
    • According to the new book Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family by royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, courtiers and insiders fear that the falling out could lead to the end of the monarchy if it continues.
      • "When [Prince Charles] becomes king, the only way [the monarchy] lasts is if the four of them are not at war," an inside explained, referring to William, Harry, and their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

        It's no secret, at this point, that Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained for a while now. The brothers' so-called "feud" isn't just devastating on a personal level though—according to royal insiders, it could lead to the downfall of the monarchy. Which...yikes.

        Speaking to royal journalists Omid Scobie and and Carolyn Durand for their new royal biography, Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, a palace courtier reportedly said, "We cannot have them at war."

        Apparently, the issue is so concerning to people close to the royals that it was a central topic of discussion during a "summit" that went down in the spring of 2019.

        "We need to design a system to protect the monarchy full stop," one palace source reportedly said at a Kensington Palace retreat before Harry and his now-wife, Meghan Markle, moved from London to Windsor. "The future of this monarchy relies solely on the four people currently in Kensington Palace. The public popularity only lies with them. When [Prince Charles] becomes king, the only way it lasts is if the four of them are not at war."

        Related Stories
        Meghan Markle and Adele Are Pilates Buddies in LA
        Will and Kate Showed Some Rare PDA This Week
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Meghan Markle and Adele Are Pilates Buddies in LA
        Eugenie Shares a Pre-Wedding Photo of Beatrice
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Princess Diana's Biographer Is Clearly Team Meghan
        Will and Kate Showed Some Rare PDA This Week
        Prince Harry Concerned About Archie in New Article
        Meghan Markle Broke Tradition With Wedding Speech
        Harry Didn't Hold Back for Meghan's Birthday
        Harry Didn't Want to Publicize Diana's Inquest
        Meghan and Harry's Dog's Name Is Revealed
        Meghan's 'Deal or No Deal' Costar Speaks Out