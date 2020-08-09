Prince Harry and Prince William Have to End Their Feud to Save the Monarchy, Royal Sources Say

Sources close to the royal family are apparently very concerned about the ongoing "feud" between Prince William and Prince Harry.

According to the new book Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family by royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, courtiers and insiders fear that the falling out could lead to the end of the monarchy if it continues.

"When [Prince Charles] becomes king, the only way [the monarchy] lasts is if the four of them are not at war," an inside explained, referring to William, Harry, and their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

It's no secret, at this point, that Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained for a while now. The brothers' so-called "feud" isn't just devastating on a personal level though—according to royal insiders, it could lead to the downfall of the monarchy. Which...yikes.

Speaking to royal journalists Omid Scobie and and Carolyn Durand for their new royal biography, , a palace courtier reportedly said, "We cannot have them at war."

Apparently, the issue is so concerning to people close to the royals that it was a central topic of discussion during a "summit" that went down in the spring of 2019.

"We need to design a system to protect the monarchy full stop," one palace source reportedly said at a Kensington Palace retreat before Harry and his now-wife, Meghan Markle, moved from London to Windsor. "The future of this monarchy relies solely on the four people currently in Kensington Palace. The public popularity only lies with them. When [Prince Charles] becomes king, the only way it lasts is if the four of them are not at war."

