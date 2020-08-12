Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were sent a racist letter containing an "unidentified white powder" a few months before their wedding, according to the newly published Sussex biography Finding Freedom.

The letter was intercepted by their security team, and the powder "turned out to be harmless."

Unsurprisingly, the letter terrified the couple, and Meghan couldn't sleep that night.

Meghan and Harry "received an unusually high number of threats," authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write, forcing Meghan to undergo intensive security training.

In fact, Meghan and Harry "received an unusually high number of threats," forcing Meghan to undergo intensive security training before the royal wedding—unlike Kate Middleton, who didn't receive the training until after she married Prince William. And the whole thing sounds absolutely harrowing: security experts taught Meghan what to do should she be kidnapped, and advised her on how to "develop a relationship with the enemy." What's more, she had to learn "how to drive a car while in pursuit," Scobie and Durand write.

As you might imagine, while the future Duchess of Sussex was "grateful" to receive the security training, the whole experience was deeply unsettling for Meghan, who found it "extremely intense and scary." So awful!



