Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have broken up after dating for 10 months, People reports.

Cyrus and Simpson separated a few weeks ago, according to People, though the news didn't break until Thursday.

Cyrus just released her first single since 2019's "Slide Away," titled "Midnight Sky."



Some super sad news: Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have officially broken up, a source confirmed to People, after dating for 10 months. And what a 10 months it was—there were love poems! Tattoos! Couples' Instagram posts!

The couple actually separated a few weeks ago, People reports, though the news didn't break until Thursday, shortly before Cyrus released new single "Midnight Sky." It looks like the split was amicable, though—in a very cute move, Simpson congratulated Cyrus on the new release, writing on his Instagram story, "So proud of you. Congratulations to the most special of all."

Speaking of "Midnight Sky": Cyrus directed the video herself, while she drew inspiration from "strong female musical icons" including Stevie Nicks, Debbie Harry, and Joan Jett, according to a press release. The track was "inspired by the past year of her life," the release continues. "The video showcases Miley as her true self: unapologetic, diverse, sexy, confident, experimental, and strong."



Speaking to Apple Music's Zane Lowe, as Official Charts reports, Cyrus explained why she preferred to release individual singles rather than complete records. "It's like I feel something. I experience it. I write it. I release it. When you write a record, a lot of the time, you're writing your experiences, and then by the time the record comes out, you've evolved past that experience," she said.

Cyrus added that she aimed to regain control over her own story, telling Lowe, "[I] wanted to tell it directly from my mouth and not from the idea of the public perception, because my story throughout my career has been told through the public perception a lot. I think I just want to regain that power. I think a lot of women are doing that now."





Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

