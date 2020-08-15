Today's Top Stories
1
The Outnet Summer Sale Is the Best of the Season
2
Martin Margiela Breaks His Silence
3
Time's Up Has Kamala Harris's Back
4
6 Easy Escapes From NYC
5
Yes, You Can Wear Glitter Nail Polish

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Adele Has "No Idea" When Her Album Will Finally Come Out

By Kayleigh Roberts
los angeles, ca february 12 recording artist adele attends the 59th grammy awards at staples center on february 12, 2017 in los angeles, california photo by christopher polkgetty images for naras
Christopher PolkGetty Images
  • In a new Instagram post on Friday, Adele gushed about a book she recently read, Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living by Glennon Doyle.
    • The singer shared a very lengthy caption about the book, which she said "will shake your brain and make your soul scream." She added that, after reading the book, she feels as if she "just flew into [her] body for the very first time."
      • Fans were less concerned with Adele's reading recommendations than her highly-anticipated fourth album, which was originally expected to drop in September, but has been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the comments, one fan asked the singer when the new album is coming, but Adele says she doesn't know.

        Adele is using her time in quarantine to catch up on some reading and her last book was so life-changing, she had to take to Instagram to gush emphatically about it.

        On Friday, the singer shared a picture of the cover of the book—Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living by Glennon Doyle—along with a very lengthy caption explaining just how much she loved it. Which, for the record, is a LOT.

        Highlights of Adele's glowing review of the book include:

        • "This book will shake your brain and make your soul scream."
        • "It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew!"
        • "Read this book and have a highlighter on hand to make notes because you’ll want to refer back to it trust me!"
        • "Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn’t!! I thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused and selfless like a Disney character! ProBloodyFound!!"
        • "You’re an absolute don Glennon ♥️ "
          This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
          View this post on Instagram

          If you’re ready - this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream. I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew! Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life - Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it. We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot! .. “A good life is a hard life!” Read this book and have a highlighter on hand to make notes because you’ll want to refer back to it trust me! I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!! Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn’t!! I thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused and selfless like a Disney character! ProBloodyFound!! You’re an absolute don Glennon ♥️

          A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

          While Adele is clearly focused 100% on the lessons she learned in Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living and applying them to her new, non-stressed, non-disheveled, non-selfless Disney character existence, her fans are still more focused on her highly-anticipated fourth album. The still-untitled record was originally expected out in September, but, like so many things, has been put on hold indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

          "Adele where's the album?" one fan commented with a laughing face emoji.

          Here's the good news: Adele replied.

          Here's the bad news: You won't like the answer.

          "I honestly have no idea," the Grammy-winner wrote. No emojis. No hints. Just indefinite waiting. But, no matter how long it takes for the album to be released, we have a feeling it will be well worth the wait.

          Related Stories
          Meghan Markle and Adele Are Pilates Buddies in LA
          Chrissy Teigen Was Pregnant During Her Surgery
          This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
          Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
          More From Celebrity
          Chrissy Teigen Was Pregnant During Her Surgery
          The Love Advice Diana Gave Will Before She Died
          Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
          Prince Harry Joins Invictus Games Zoom Call
          Ryan Reynolds Asks Fans to Stop Partying
          Harry Visited Meghan on the Set of 'Suits'
          Meghan Markle Opens Up About Returning to the U.S.
          Inside Meghan's First Year With Archie
          Gabrielle Union Talked Self-Care as a Mom
          Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Have Broken Up
          Meghan and Harry's New House Has 16 Bathrooms