In a new Instagram post on Friday, Adele gushed about a book she recently read, Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living by Glennon Doyle.

The singer shared a very lengthy caption about the book, which she said "will shake your brain and make your soul scream." She added that, after reading the book, she feels as if she "just flew into [her] body for the very first time."

Fans were less concerned with Adele's reading recommendations than her highly-anticipated fourth album, which was originally expected to drop in September, but has been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the comments, one fan asked the singer when the new album is coming, but Adele says she doesn't know.

Adele is using her time in quarantine to catch up on some reading and her last book was so life-changing, she had to take to Instagram to gush emphatically about it.

On Friday, the singer shared a picture of the cover of the book—Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living by Glennon Doyle—along with a very lengthy caption explaining just how much she loved it. Which, for the record, is a LOT.

Highlights of Adele's glowing review of the book include:

"This book will shake your brain and make your soul scream."

"It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew!"

"Read this book and have a highlighter on hand to make notes because you’ll want to refer back to it trust me!"

"Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn’t!! I thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused and selfless like a Disney character! ProBloodyFound!!"

"You’re an absolute don Glennon ♥️ "

While Adele is clearly focused 100% on the lessons she learned in Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living and applying them to her new, non-stressed, non-disheveled, non-selfless Disney character existence, her fans are still more focused on her highly-anticipated fourth album. The still-untitled record was originally expected out in September, but, like so many things, has been put on hold indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Adele where's the album?" one fan commented with a laughing face emoji.

Here's the good news: Adele replied.

Here's the bad news: You won't like the answer.

"I honestly have no idea," the Grammy-winner wrote. No emojis. No hints. Just indefinite waiting. But, no matter how long it takes for the album to be released, we have a feeling it will be well worth the wait.

