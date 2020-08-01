Today's Top Stories
Adele Thanks "Queen" Beyoncé for "Making Us All Feel So Loved"

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • In a new Instagram post on Saturday afternoon, Adele took the time to pay tribute to Beyoncé, who she calls a "queen."
    • In the post, the British singer (who was almost unrecognizable with curly hair and bold brows) literally knelt down in front of a TV playing a clip from Bey's Black Is King visual album, which premiered on Disney + on July 31.
      • "Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art," Adele wrote in the caption of the moving post.

        Adele is bowing down to Queen Bey—literally.

        On Saturday afternoon, the British singer took to Instagram to share some major love for Beyoncé and to celebrate the release of the legend's latest visual album and masterpiece, Black Is King, which premiered on Disney + on July 31.

        "Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art ♥️♥️," the singer captioned the photo. And let's take a second to talk about that picture, actually. In it, Adele is kneeling in front of a TV that's paused on a moment from Black Is King, but we wouldn't have even realized it was Adele at first without doing a double-take. The singer has been quietly reinventing her look behind-the-scenes and is practically unrecognizable with curly hair and sporting a bold brow in the photo.

        Take a look for yourself:

        This isn't the first time Adele's love for Beyoncé has been on full display. Last spring, for example, a clip of Adele dancing to Bey's "Sweet Dreams" in NYC went viral for all the right reasons.

        And back in 2016, Adele posted to Instagram about her worship for Bey's Lemonade. "I'm not late on this I've just been speechless. Beyonce is the most inspiring person I've ever had the pleasure of worshipping. Her talent, beauty, grace and work ethic are all in a league of their own. I appreciate you so much! Thank god for Beyoncé X," she wrote at the time.

        And, of course, there was the time Adele literally gave her Album of the Year Grammy to Bey, explaining that she couldn't accept the award and telling Beyoncé that she deserved to win. "The way you make my black friends feel is empowering," Adele added.

