Adele is bowing down to Queen Bey—literally.
On Saturday afternoon, the British singer took to Instagram to share some major love for Beyoncé and to celebrate the release of the legend's latest visual album and masterpiece, Black Is King, which premiered on Disney + on July 31.
"Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art ♥️♥️," the singer captioned the photo. And let's take a second to talk about that picture, actually. In it, Adele is kneeling in front of a TV that's paused on a moment from Black Is King, but we wouldn't have even realized it was Adele at first without doing a double-take. The singer has been quietly reinventing her look behind-the-scenes and is practically unrecognizable with curly hair and sporting a bold brow in the photo.
This isn't the first time Adele's love for Beyoncé has been on full display. Last spring, for example, a clip of Adele dancing to Bey's "Sweet Dreams" in NYC went viral for all the right reasons.
And back in 2016, Adele posted to Instagram about her worship for Bey's Lemonade. "I'm not late on this I've just been speechless. Beyonce is the most inspiring person I've ever had the pleasure of worshipping. Her talent, beauty, grace and work ethic are all in a league of their own. I appreciate you so much! Thank god for Beyoncé X," she wrote at the time.
And, of course, there was the time Adele literally gave her Album of the Year Grammy to Bey, explaining that she couldn't accept the award and telling Beyoncé that she deserved to win. "The way you make my black friends feel is empowering," Adele added.